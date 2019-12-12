Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Product (NOVASEQ, NEXTSEQ, SEQUEL, NANOPORE), Consumables, Bioinformatics, Services (EXOME, RNA, DENOVO), Technology (ION, SMRT), Application (Diagnostics, Cancer), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is projected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2025 from USD 7.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.9%. The NGS market in this report is segmented based on application, technology, product & service, end user, and region.

The growth of this market is largely driven by advancements in and the declining costs of NGS platforms and the improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests. The NGS market is segmented based on application, technology, product & service, end user, and region.



The SBS segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS market in 2018



On the basis of technology, the NGS market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and other sequencing technologies. In 2018, the SBS segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS market. The dominant market position of this segment is mainly due to the development of new and advanced NGS platforms and the increasing demand for Illumina's systems, as it is the major provider of SBS-based NGS platforms (including the HiSeq MiSeq series and NextSeq).



The diagnostics application segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS market in 2018



Based on applications, the NGS market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research, and other applications, which include marine research and research in biofuels, forensics, metagenomic studies, and evolutionary studies. Of all these application segments, diagnostics accounted for the largest share of the NGS market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of new cancer cases across the globe, favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based tests in the US, and increasing focus of key market players on developing NGS-based products & services for cancer and NIPT.



North America accounted for the largest share of the NGS market in 2018



North America accounted for the largest share of the NGS market in 2018, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing applications of NGS in diagnostics and genomics research, the availability of research funding, and the development of NGS data analysis solutions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Next-Generation Sequencing Market Overview

4.2 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Product & Service, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Next-Generation Sequencing Market Share, By Technology, 2019 vs 2025

4.4 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Application, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Million)

4.5 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By End User, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Million)

4.6 Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Geographical Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in NGS Platforms

5.2.1.1.1 Iseq

5.2.1.1.2 Ion Genestudio S5

5.2.1.2 Declining Costs

5.2.1.3 Improving Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario for NGS-Based Diagnostic Tests

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 End-User Budget Constraints in Developing Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government & Private Support for Large-Scale Sequencing

5.2.3.2 Application of NGS in Precision Medicine & Molecular Diagnostics

5.2.3.3 NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interpretation of Complex Data From NGS Platforms

5.2.4.2 Ethical Issues

5.2.5 Industry Trends

5.2.5.1 Development of Portable Sequencing Technology

5.2.5.2 Partnerships and Collaborations for Technological Advancements in NGS



6 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Presequencing Products & Services/Sample Preparation

6.2.1 Sample Preparation is the First Step of an NGS Workflow

6.2.1.1 Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

6.3 NGS Consumables

6.3.1 Growing Number of Sequencing Procedures to Propel the Demand for NGS Consumables

6.4 NGS Platforms

6.4.1 Illumina

6.4.1.1 Increasing Installations of Sequencers to Propel Market Growth

6.4.1.2 Hiseq Systems

6.4.1.3 Hiseq X Ten & Hiseq X Five

6.4.1.4 Miseq Systems

6.4.1.5 Nextseq Systems

6.4.1.6 Miniseq Systems

6.4.1.7 Novaseq Systems

6.4.1.8 Iseq 100 Systems

6.4.2 Pacific Biosciences

6.4.2.1 Pacific Biosciences Systems are Restricted to Smaller Genomes and Applications Where Long Reads are Required

6.4.2.2 Pacbio Rs Ii

6.4.2.3 Sequel Systems

6.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.4.3.1 Ion PGM Systems Contributed to the Largest Share of the Company's Revenue in the NGS Platforms Market

6.4.3.2 Ion PGM Systems

6.4.3.3 Ion Proton

6.4.3.4 Ion Genestudio S5

6.4.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.4.4.1 Sequencers Offered By Oxford Nanopore Technologies are Expected to Witness Significant Adoption in the Coming Years

6.4.5 Other NGS Platforms

6.5 Services for NGS Platforms

6.5.1 Increasing Installation of NGS Platforms to Support Market Growth

6.6 Sequencing Services

6.6.1 Exome & Targeted Resequencing and Custom Panels

6.6.1.1 Development of Technologically Advanced NGS Products and Services to Propel Market Growth

6.6.2 Rna-Seq

6.6.2.1 Launch of Advanced Rna Products and Services to Drive Market Growth

6.6.3 Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Sequencing

6.6.3.1 Reducing Whole-Genome Sequencing Costs to Propel the Growth of This Segment

6.6.4 Other Sequencing Services

6.7 Bioinformatics

6.7.1 NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

6.7.2 NGS Data Analysis Services

6.7.2.1 Availability of Data Analysis Services is the Major Factor Supporting the Growth of This Market.

6.7.3 NGS Storage, Management, and Cloud Computing Solutions

6.7.3.1 Launch of Cloud-Based Solutions to Drive the Market



7 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sequencing By Synthesis

7.2.1 SBS Technology Enables the Highest Production of Base Pairs in A Short Period of Time

7.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

7.3.1 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Platforms Possess High-Throughput Capabilities

7.4 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

7.4.1 SMRT Sequencing Produces Results in A Short Time and at Lower Costs

7.5 Nanopore Sequencing

7.5.1 Nanopore Sequencing is the Only Sequencing Technology With Direct Rna-Sequencing Capabilities

7.6 Other Sequencing Technologies



8 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostics

8.2.1 Cancer Diagnostics

8.2.1.1 Growing Number of New Cancer Cases to Propel Market Growth

8.2.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics

8.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness About NGS-Based Diagnosis for Infectious Diseases to Hamper Market Growth

8.2.3 Reproductive Health Diagnostics

8.2.3.1 Increasing Awareness About the Benefits of NIPT to Propel Market Growth

8.2.4 Other Diagnostic Applications

8.3 Drug Discovery

8.3.1 Increasing Use of NGS During Clinical Trials for Drug Discovery to Support Market Growth

8.4 Agricultural & Animal Research

8.4.1 Growing Funding & Support for Animal & Plant Genomics Research to Drive Market Growth

8.5 Other Applications



9 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By End User

9.1 Academic Institutes & Research Centers

9.1.1 Development of Cost-Effective NGS Products and Services for Researchers to Propel Market Growth

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.2.1 Development of Advanced NGS-Based Diagnostic Solutions to Enhance the Adoption of NGS in Hospitals and Clinics

9.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Growing Agreements and Collaborations Between NGS Market Players and Pharma Biotech Firms to Fuel Market Growth

9.4 Other End Users



10 Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Growing R&D Activities in the US to Drive Market Growth

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives in Genomics Research Will Boost the Adoption of NGS Technology

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Dominates the European NGS Market

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support Genomics Research - Major Factor Driving Market Growth in France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for Genomics Research in the Country to Support the Adoption of NGS

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Conferences Focusing on NGS to Support Market Growth in Spain

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.5.1 Favorable Funding Scenario to Drive the NGS Market in Italy

10.3.6 Netherlands

10.3.6.1 Increasing Focus of Market Players on Developing NGS Technologies to Support Market Growth

10.3.7 RoE

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Register the Highest Growth in the APAC NGS Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 High Incidence of Genetic Disorders in the Country has Resulted in the Increased Adoption of NGS

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.3.1 Increasing Public and Private Initiatives to Support the Adoption of NGS Technologies in Australia

10.4.4 India

10.4.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Target Diseases in India to Support Market Growth

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 High Prevalence of Hiv in Brazil to Drive the Demand for NGS

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Economic Growth in Mexico to Support the Growth of the NGS Market

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Lack of Infrastructure for Genomics Research to Hamper the Growth of the NGS Market in the MEA



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Scenario (2015-2019)

11.4 NGS Market Ranking, By Top Three Market Players (2018)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.2 Illumina, Inc.

12.3 Qiagen N.V.

12.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.6 Genewiz (A Part of Brooks Automation)

12.7 BGI Group

12.8 Perkinelmer

12.9 Eurofins Scientific

12.10 Macrogen.

12.11 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

12.12 10x Genomics

12.13 Takara Bio

12.14 Zymo Research

12.15 Nugen Technologies (Part of Tecan Trading AG)

12.16 Hamilton Company

12.17 Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

12.18 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.19 Genotypic Technology

12.20 Lucigen Corporation



