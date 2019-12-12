COVENTRY, United Kingdom, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce , a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, announced today that it has acquired Netalogue Technologies plc, the United Kingdom’s leading provider of B2B eCommerce solutions. This addition complements the TrueCommerce portfolio by providing a strategic technology service that strengthens its commerce network throughout Europe.



B2B eCommerce combines the advanced eCommerce functionality of a B2C solution with the bespoke requirements of B2B trading. The result is a comprehensive B2B eCommerce solution that dramatically increases efficiencies by extending the exchange of electronic orders and invoices far beyond the scope of any other technology. These efficiencies are further enhanced by a wide range of translation and integration options which fully automates the movement of orders and invoices.

The Netalogue acquisition forms part of TrueCommerce’s wider strategy to provide a complete unified commerce solution. As well as increasing efficiencies, the B2B eCommerce platform benefits from TrueCommerce’s range of marketplace integrations, providing the opportunity for increased sales.

“TrueCommerce continues to build on our strategy of providing a leading commerce network built upon a common, adaptable technology platform,” said David Grosvenor, Managing Director of TrueCommerce Europe. “The acquisition of Netalogue adds important commerce capabilities to further deliver upon our unified commerce vision and provides new options for TrueCommerce’s 12,800 global customers.”

“We are very excited about the opportunity to join forces with TrueCommerce to create a complete unified commerce experience,” said Andrew Robathan, Managing Director of Netalogue.

About Netalogue

Founded in 2001 Netalogue were one of the first ecommerce companies to specialise in B2B Ecommerce and are now industry leading experts in this field. Online B2B trading can be complex, recognising this we developed the Netalogue™ B2B platform which was designed from the ground up to be a thoroughbred B2B Ecommerce Platform with pioneering functionality. Netalogue work directly with clients to deliver turnkey B2B Ecommerce solutions without the requirements for a third party implementation agency. For more information about Netalogue, visit www.netalogue.com .

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit http://www.truecommerce.com.

