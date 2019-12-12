Montevideo, Uruguay, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- æternity, the next-generation, open-source blockchain for building decentralized applications, today announced that its platform solution was able to solve half of seven new projects utilizing æternity’s blockchain across agriculture, media, supply chain, and more, as part of a government and academic-led blockchain challenge that was organized by Universidad ORT Uruguay. Showing off scalable smart contracts interfacing with real-world data, many of these projects highlight æternity’s contribution to Latin America’s burgeoning blockchain scene, particularly in Uruguay.
The blockchain challenges were initiated by the ministry of agriculture, the duty free zone Zonamerica, the newspaper El Observador and AGESIC, which is the government agency for electronic government and the information and knowledge of society. æternity is showcasing its real economic solutions with decentralized applications (Aepps) and the entire ecosystem at the Labitconf conference on December 12 and 13th, where æternity CEO for the America's Pablo Coirolo will highlight the application of the æternity protocol in the following projects:
All of the aforementioned projects highlight unique use cases for blockchain that can be used as a global example for solving real world problems with blockchain technology. æternity, with its forward-leaning technology that includes a recently upgraded virtual machine, off-chain scaling solution (i.e. state channels), on-chain governance mechanism, and naming system, provides a viable opportunity to address a variety of problems across various industries with a blockchain solution that is equipped with scalability to handle a high volume of transactions.
“We strive to always remain on the cutting-edge, finding new ways to solve real problems with blockchain,” said Pablo Coirolo, æternity CEO Americas. “Working on some of these projects allowed us to showcase the depth and breadth of our blockchain solution and we’re excited to take what we’ve applied here in Uruguay and offer a global solution to problems using our blockchain.”
æternity Founder Yanislav Malahov and CEO of the Americas, Pablo Coirolo will present more on these projects and the æternity ecosystem at LaBitconf on December 12th from 18:50-20:05 and on December 13th from 19:00 to 19:50.
About æternity
æternity is a public, open-source blockchain protocol that enables a platform for next-generation decentralized applications and high scalability. Its core components are written in the functional programming language Erlang, and its smart contracts are also functional. Unlike other blockchain platforms, the æternity protocol itself incorporates several essential technological features. æternity also features SDKs in Javascript, GO, Phyton, Java, as well as a middleware and a development suite that streamlines smart contract development. For more information, please visit https://æternity.com/.
