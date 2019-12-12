Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 12 December 2019

No. 15/2019

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2020:

26 February 2020 Annual Report 2019

2 April 2020 Annual General Meeting

6 May 2020 Trading Update for Q1 2020

12 August 2020 Interim Report for H1 2020

4 November 2020 Trading Update for Q3 2020

Any shareholder who has a proposal concerning specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 2 April 2020 must submit such proposal(s) to the Board of Directors secretariat so that these are received no later than Wednesday 19 February 2020. Proposals must be sent by letter to ISS A/S, Board of Directors secretariat, att.: Corporate Secretary Tamilla Vahman, Buddingevej 197, DK-2860 Søborg, Denmark, or by email to legal@group.issworld.com .

For investor enquiries

Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31

Daniel McKay, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 65 42

For media enquiries

Trine Tirsgaard, Head of Group Communications, +45 38 17 62 61





