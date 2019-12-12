Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Force Sensor Market by Application, Technology (Piezoelectric Force Sensor, Strain Gauge, Load Cell, Capacitive Force Sensor, and Magnetoelastic Force Sensor), Operation, Force Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report categorizes the global force sensor market based on application, operation, force type, technology, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the force sensor industry and forecasts the same till 2024.
The force sensor market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5%.
Rising demand for industrial robots and growing safety features in automotive are the key factors driving the growth of the force sensor market.
METTLER TOLEDO (US), Spectris (US), Flintec (Sweden), Vishay Precision Group (US), Honeywell (US), Gefran (Germany), Siemens (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Senata Technologies (US), Kistler (Switzerland), BCM Sensor Technologies (Belgium), Baumer Group (Switzerland), Tekscan (US), Lorrenz Messtechnik (Germany), Futek Advanced Sensor Technology (US), Taiwan Alpha Electronic (Taiwan), Texas Instruments (US), ABB (Switzerland), Uneo (Taiwan), and Priamus System Technologies (Switzerland) are a few major companies dominating the force sensor market.
Manufacturing applications to hold the largest size of force sensor market during the forecast period
The market for manufacturing applications is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period. The industrial sector includes manufacturing and process industries such as semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace & defense. The large-scale implementation of sensors across various industries for the purpose of generating data and monitoring facilities are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in this application.
Piezoelectric force sensor to hold the largest share of the force sensor market in 2019
Piezoelectric force sensor is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2019. Piezoelectric sensors detect changes in pressure, acceleration, temperature, strain, and force and convert the acquired data to an electrical charge. Hence, it is mostly used in applications involving flex motions, touch, vibrations, and shock measurement. Piezoelectric sensors are used in various industries, such as healthcare, aerospace, and consumer electronics, as well as nuclear instrumentation.
APAC to dominate force sensor market in 2019
APAC would dominate the force sensor market in 2019. APAC has huge growth potential for the force sensor market. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the tremendous growth of automotive, food & beverages, manufacturing, and bulk material handling industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. China is a key contributor to the growth of the force sensor market in APAC owing to its huge industrial and manufacturing sectors.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Force Sensor Market
4.2 Market in Europe, By Country and Application
4.3 Market, By Application
4.4 Market, By Operation
4.5 Market, By Force Type
4.6 Market, By Technology
4.7 Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Industrial Robots
5.2.1.2 Growing Developments in IIoT
5.2.1.3 Growing Safety Features in Automobiles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Complex Manufacturing Process of Load Cell
5.2.2.2 Price Competitive Market
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of Force Sensors in Consumer Goods & Wearables
5.2.3.2 Growing Popularity of Piezoelectric Devices for Power Generation
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Regulatory Barriers
6 Force Sensor Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Manufacturing
6.2.1 Automobile Component Manufacturers Striving to Bring Innovation in Industry With Optimum Production Plan of Manufacturing Highest Quality Automobiles and Spare Parts
6.3 Energy & Power
6.3.1 Piezoelectric Force Sensors That are Capable of Detecting Both Compressive and Tension Force are Popular in Energy & Power Applications
6.4 Pharmacuticals
6.4.1 Honeywell (US is a Dominant Company in Pharmaceuticals Market)
6.5 Chemicals
6.5.1 Moisture-Proof and Chemical-Resistant Strain Gauges are Used for Monitoring Applications
6.6 Oil & Gas
6.6.1 Load Monitoring System Used in Oil & Gas Industry Provides Accurate Measurements of Load and Can Be Customized to Meet Client Requirements
6.7 Mining
6.7.1 Safety is of Utmost Importance in Mining Companies
6.8 Others
7 Force Sensor Market, By Operation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Analog
7.2.1 Analog Load Cells Use Strain Gauge to Measure Strain Or Compression
7.3 Digital
7.3.1 Digital Load Cell Uses Surface Acoustic Wave to Measure Load
8 Force Sensor Market, By Force Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Compression
8.2.1 Applications of Compression-Based Force Sensors are Based on Force Type
8.3 Tension
8.3.1 Materials Research, Tensile Testing, and Rope and Wire Tension Measurement, Among Others, are Major Applications of Tension-Based Force Sensors
8.4 Compression and Tension
8.4.1 Kistler A Dominant Vendor in Piezoelectric Force Sensor Market
9 Force Sensor Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Piezoelectric Force Sensor
9.2.1 Acquired Data Can Be Converted to Electrical Charge By Piezoelectric Sensors
9.3 Strain Gauge
9.3.1 Strain Gauge is Capable of Detecting Force, Pressure, Tension, and Weight
9.4 Load Cell
9.4.1 Load Cell Generates Electrical Signals on Applying Force
9.5 Capacitive Force Sensor
9.5.1 Capacitive Sensors are Capable of High-Resolution Measurement of Position Or Change in Position of Any Conductive Target
9.6 Magnetoelastic Force Sensor
9.6.1 Magnetoelastic Force Sensor Commercially Viable Options Than Strain Gauge
9.7 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 North American Manufacturing Sector Dependent on Dominant US Economy
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Canada Dominated By Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.3.1 Significant Increase in Automation in Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.1.1 UK Homes Largest Number of Load Monitoring Companies
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Growth of Industrial Manufacturing in France Aided By Higher Margins, Improved Economic Outlook, and Better Financing Conditions
10.3.3 Germany
10.3.3.1 Vehicle Manufacturers in Germany have Higher Demand for Load Monitoring Systems
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.3.4.1 Presence of Highly Advanced Technologies and Rising Number of Manufacturing Facilities Support Adoption of Force Sensors
10.4 APAC
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Rapid Industrial Manufacturing Growth in China Driven By Increasing Demand for Consumer Products
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Automotive Industry of Japan Among Prominent Industries Across the World
10.4.3 Rest of APAC
10.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Load Monitoring Systems Due to Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 South America
10.5.1.1 Government Support for Industrial Development in South America to Increase Foreign Investments
10.5.2 Middle East
10.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Force Sensors in Oil & Gas Industry for Worker's Safety and Smooth Operations
10.5.3 Africa
10.5.3.1 Agriculture and Automotive Market in Africa Gaining Pace and Driving Need for Advanced Manufacturing and Processing Facilities
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in Force Sensor Market
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (26 Companies)
11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (26 Companies)
11.6 Competitive Scenario
11.6.1 Product Launches and Developments
11.6.2 Mergers
11.6.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, and Joint Ventures
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Mettler Toledo
12.1.2 Spectris
12.1.3 Flintec
12.1.4 Vishay Precision Group
12.1.5 Honeywell
12.1.6 Gefran
12.1.7 Siemens
12.1.8 TE Connectivity
12.1.9 Sensata Technologies
12.1.10 Kistler
12.1.11 BCM Sensor Technologies
12.1.12 Baumer Group
12.1.13 Tekscan
12.1.14 Lorrenz Messtechnik GmbH
12.1.15 Futek Advanced Sensor Technology
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Taiwan Alpha Electronic.
12.2.2 Texas Instruments
12.2.3 ABB
12.2.4 Uneo
12.2.5 Priamus System Technologies
