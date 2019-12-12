Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, CMOs and CROs) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The single-use assemblies market is expected to grow from USD 805 million in 2019 to USD 1,825 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
The market comprises major players such as Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the single-use assemblies market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising life science R&D expenditure in biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the overall growth of the single-use assemblies market
The single-use assemblies market is driven primarily by the increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising expenditure for R&D in life science. However, the issues related to extractables and leachables are limiting market growth.
Bag assemblies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on product, the market is broadly segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products. The bag assembly segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it enables critical liquid handling in biomanufacturing and eliminates the time & cost of additional cleaning and sterilization, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.
Filtration segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The single-use assemblies market, by the applications, has been categorized into cell culture and mixing, filtration, storage, sampling, fill-finish application and other applications (aseptic transfer and fluid management). The filtration segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. However, the filtration segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to economic, safety and time-to-market advantages.
Asia-Pacific region to account for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market in 2019.
Factors such as the increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs in emerging Asia Pacific countries, and the growing focus on healthcare modernization, and demand for low-cost medicines are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific single-use assemblies market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Single-Use Assemblies Market Overview
4.2 North America: Market Share, By Product & Country (2019)
4.3 Market, By Solution, 2017-2024
4.4 Market, By Application, 2019 vs. 2024
4.5 Market, By End User, 2019 vs. 2024
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Single-Use Assemblies Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges
5.3 Drivers
5.3.1 Rapid Implementation and Low Risk of CROs s-Contamination
5.3.2 Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D
5.4 Restraints
5.4.1 Issues Related to Extractables & Leachables
5.5 Opportunities
5.5.1 Emerging Countries
5.5.2 Patent Expiry
5.6 Challenges
5.6.1 Waste Disposal
6 Single-Use Assemblies Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bag Assemblies
6.2.1 Bag Assemblies Segment Dominates the Market
6.3 Filtration Assemblies
6.3.1 Increasing Focus on Reducing Contamination has Driven the Adoption of Filter Assemblies
6.4 Bottle Assemblies
6.4.1 Use of Bottle Assemblies Reduces Downtime and Turnaround Time - Key Advantages Driving Market Growth
6.5 Mixing System Assemblies
6.5.1 Flexibility in Multiproduct Manufacturing has Driven the Adoption of Mixing System Assemblies
6.6 Other Products
7 Single-Use Assemblies Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Standard Solutions
7.2.1 Standard Solutions Account for the Larger Share of the Market
7.3 Customized Solutions
7.3.1 The Adoption of Customized Solutions is Limited and Only Arises in Case of Material Compatibility Issues Or Nonstandard Quality Requirements
8 Single-Use Assemblies Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Filtration
8.2.1 Filtration Dominated the Applications Market in 2018
8.3 Cell Culture & Mixing
8.3.1 North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Cell Culture & Mixing Application Segment
8.4 Storage
8.4.1 Bag Assemblies and Bottle Assemblies are Widely Used for Storage
8.5 Sampling
8.5.1 Strict Guidelines for Drug Safety are Supporting the Market Growth for Sampling
8.6 Fill-Finish Applications
8.6.1 Reduced Risk of Contamination Due to Negligible Involvement of Operators has Propelled the Demand for Single-Use Assemblies in Fill-Finish Applications
8.7 Other Applications
9 Single-Use Assemblies Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
9.2.1 Increase in Biologics Production is Driving the Demand for Single-Use Assemblies
9.3 Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations
9.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing of R&D Services By Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Support Market Growth
9.4 Academic & Research Institutes
9.4.1 Growing Pharma-Academia Collaborations Will Drive the Uptake of Single-Use Assemblies in Academic & Research Institutes
10 Single-Use Assemblies Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Market
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals is Supporting the Growth of the Market in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Increase in Biopharmaceutical Sales is Expected to Support Market Growth
10.3.2 UK
10.3.2.1 New Drug Developments to Propel the Demand for Single-Use Assemblies in the UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Increase in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive the Demand for Single-Use Assemblies in France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Significant Investments By Biopharmaceutical Companies & CMOS in Emerging APAC Countries to Drive Market Growth
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1 Key Product Launches
11.4.2 Key Acquisitions
11.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations
11.4.4 Key Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.3 Danaher Corporation
12.4 Merck Millipore
12.5 GE Healthcare
12.6 Avantor, Inc.
12.7 Parker Hannifin Corporation
12.8 Saint-Gobain
12.9 Repligen Corporation
12.1 Corning Incorporated
12.11 Entegris
12.12 Lonza
12.13 Other Companies
ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
