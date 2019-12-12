Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Somatostatin Analogs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Octreotide, Lanreotide, Pasireotide), By Application (Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global somatostatin analogs treatment market size is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to this report. Increasing awareness of diseases such as acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors is expected to be the vital impact rendering driver.



Presence of strong pipeline products is one of the major factors driving the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Camurus AB is developing CAM2029 for the treatment of acromegaly and is currently under phase 3 clinical trial. This product comprises of octreotide as its main ingredient. The product is also under phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Furthermore, Dauntless Pharmaceuticals is developing DP1038, an intranasal octreotide, and is currently under clinical development.



Existence of different online portals providing related information on various diseases is anticipated to create awareness among the population. For instance, Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network provides all the information related to their symptoms, available treatment options and disease management.



In addition, this network exhibits at the medical trade shows and medical meetings such as NANETs, ASCO, Healing NET Foundation, ASCO GI, The American Association of Endocrine Surgeons, Interventional Radiology, Digestive Disease Week, and local fairs to create awareness pertaining to NETs among population.



In addition, in January 2018, Midatech Pharma PLC received confirmation in oral formulation from Polish regulators for its first in-human analysis of sustained release product Q-Octreotide (MTD201). The product is aimed to be used as an alternative of the commercial leading product, Sandostatin LAR.



Presence of key players such as Novartis AG, Ipsen Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Chiasma Inc. is expected to fuel to the overall market growth. Involvement of major players in new product development is considered to be the high contributing factor for the SSAs market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Octreotide held the largest market share in 2018 due to its various therapeutic applications

Pasireotide is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

Acromegaly held the largest share in 2018 owing to its increase prevalence

North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to presence of key players such as Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Somatostatin Analogs Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Pipeline Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing incidence and prevalence of acromegaly, NETs

3.4.1.2. Presence of pipeline products

3.4.1.3. Increasing investments in R&D activities

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of treatment

3.4.3. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.3.1. Supplier Power

3.4.3.2. Buyer Power

3.4.3.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.3.4. Threat from new entrant

3.4.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2. Environmental Landscape

3.5.3. Social Landscape

3.5.4. Technology Landscape

3.5.5. Legal Landscape

3.6. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.6.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.6.4. Technology Collaborations

3.6.5. Strategic Divestments



Chapter 4. Somatostatin Analogs Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

4.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

4.3. Public Companies

4.3.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

4.3.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.3.3. Market Differentiators

4.3.4. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

4.4. Private Companies

4.4.1. List of key emerging companies

4.4.2. Regional network map



Chapter 5. Somatostatin Analogs Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Type market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3. Type Dashboard

5.4. Global Somatostatin Analogs Market, by Type, 2015 to 2026

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

5.5.1. Lanreotide

5.5.2. Octreotide

5.5.3. Pasireotide



Chapter 6. Somatostatin Analogs Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Application market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3. Application Dashboard

6.4. Global Somatostatin Analogs Market, by Application, 2015 to 2026

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

6.5.1. Acromegaly

6.5.2. Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)

6.5.3. Others



Chapter 7. Somatostatin Analogs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type, Application

7.1. Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

7.3. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

7.3.1. North America

7.3.2. Europe

7.3.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.4. Latin America

7.3.5. Middle East & Africa

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026

7.4.1. North America

7.4.2. Europe

7.4.3. Asia Pacific

7.4.4. Latin America

7.4.5. Middle East Africa



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Strategic Framework

8.1.1. Novartis AG

8.1.2. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

8.1.3. Midatech Pharma PLC

8.1.4. Ipsen Pharma

8.1.5. Chiasma, Inc.

8.1.6. Peptron, Inc.

8.1.7. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

8.1.8. Dauntless Pharmaceuticals

8.1.9. Camurus AB

8.1.10. Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.1.11. Pfizer Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeqdue

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900