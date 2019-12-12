﻿The financial calendar for SP Group in 2020 is:


27 March                             Announcement of financial statements for 2019
27 April                               Annual General Meeting
30 April                               Dividends for 2019 at the disposal of shareholders
26 May                                Interim Report – First quarter 2020
25 August                            Interim Report – First half year 2020                                             
12 November                       Interim Report – Third quarter 2020

