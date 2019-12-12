The financial calendar for SP Group in 2020 is:
27 March Announcement of financial statements for 2019
27 April Annual General Meeting
30 April Dividends for 2019 at the disposal of shareholders
26 May Interim Report – First quarter 2020
25 August Interim Report – First half year 2020
12 November Interim Report – Third quarter 2020
SP Group A/S
Søndersø, DENMARK
