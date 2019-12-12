OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 12, 2019 AT 1:00 PM

Outotec received a grinding mill order from Mexico

Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of two grinding mills to a zinc concentrator plant in Mexico. The contract price is not disclosed, but deliveries with similar scope are typically worth approximately EUR 20 million. The order has been booked in Outotec’s 2019 fourth quarter order intake.

Outotec’s scope of delivery includes two grinding mills: a semi-autogenous (SAG) mill and a ball mill. The deliveries will take place in 2021 and production is expected to begin during the same year.

“Our unique grinding technology, such as the Outotec® Polymer Hydrostatic Shoe Bearing (HSB) system, will provide excellent benefits to the plant from a mechanical availability perspective. The Outotec Polymer HSB system will reduce both planned and unplanned downtime for the mills, thereby safeguarding the total annual capacity of the grinding circuit for our customer,” says Paul Sohlberg, head of Outotec’s Minerals Processing business.

