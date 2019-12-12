Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release 12 December 2019

RAISIO’S SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE PLAN FOR 2020 - 2022

The Board of Directors of Raisio plc has on 12 December 2019 approved a new share based incentive plan for the Group key employees. The performance period of the plan will begin on January 1, 2020 and will end on December 31, 2022. The potential reward for the performance period 2020 - 2022 is based on the total shareholder return (TSR) of Raisio free shares (series V).

Any rewards for the performance period 2020 - 2022 will be paid partly as free shares and partly in cash in 2023. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the key employees. No reward will principally be paid, if a key employee’s employment or service at the Company ends before reward payment.

The Plan is directed to approximately 20 persons. The reward to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2020 - 2022 corresponds to a total maximum of 1,000,000 free shares, including the amount to be paid in cash.

The Board of Directors recommends that the key employees belonging to the target group will continue to hold a considerable portion of shares received on the basis of this plan until the value of their share ownership corresponds to six months gross salary.

The plan now approved for the performance period 2020 - 2022 is the eighth under the long term incentive scheme approved by the Board of Directors in February 2013. The aim of the plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company, to commit the key employees to the Company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on the increase of shareholder value and earning of Raisio shares. The Board of Directors of the Company will annually decide on the potential launch of a new performance period, the length of such a performance period and on the performance criteria and their targets for the performance period.



RAISIO PLC



Board of Directors



Further information:

Director of Investor Relations Mika Saarinen, tel. +358 40 072 6808, communications@raisio.com



Raisio plc

Raisio is an international company specialised in healthy, responsibly produced food. Our well-known brands include, for example, Benecol, Elovena, Nalle and Sunnuntai. In Raisio’s products, the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and sustainable development. Profitable growth is ensured through our strong expertise and passion for creating new. Raisio’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2018, the Group’s net sales for continuing operations totalled EUR 228 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 26 million. Our food is good for Health, Heart and Earth. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com.

﻿Distribution

Nasdaq

Key media

www.raisio.com

