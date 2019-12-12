Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Package Delivery Market by Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service), Duration (<30 Minutes, >30 Minutes), Range (Short <25 Kilometers, Long >25 Kilometers), Package Size (<2KG, 2-5 KG, >5 KG), Region Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The drone package delivery market is projected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to USD 27.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 44.7% during the forecast period.



Key players in the drone package delivery market include Amazon.com, Inc. (US), FedEx (US), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US), Boeing (US), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Matternet, Inc. (US), Zipline (US), Flirtey (US), Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (Canada), Flytrex (Israel), Workhorse Group Inc. (US), Cheetah Logistics Technology (US), Wing Aviation LLC (US), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), Skycart Inc. (US), DroneScan (South Africa), Edronic (Spain), Altitude Angel (UK), Fli Drone (Caribbean), and BIZZBY (UK).



Increasing demand for faster delivery across the globe is driving the market growth



An increase in demand for faster delivery, amendments in the regulatory framework to encourage drone package delivery, and increased use of low-cost and light payload drones for product delivery by start-ups are some of the major factors driving the market for drone package delivery. However, the lack of required infrastructure to support drone delivery operations in emerging economies is limiting the overall growth of the market.



Short duration (<30 minutes) segment is estimated to account for a larger market in 2023



Based on duration, the market has been segmented into short duration (<30 minutes) and long duration (>30 minutes). The short duration segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall market in 2023. However, the long duration segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to the demand for instant package delivery at a lower cost.



Short range (<25 kilometers) segment is estimated to account for a market larger share in 2023



Based on range, the market has been segmented into short range (<25 kilometers) and long range (>25 kilometers). Short-range delivery drones are generally used for a short-range local delivery of packages. These drones, capable of traveling up to a distance of 25 kilometers in a single charging, enable instantaneous delivery of products after their online purchase. There is a rising demand for instant delivery of products and packages, such as medicines and food.



Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the drone package delivery market in 2023

China and Japan are the major countries in the Asia Pacific drone package delivery market and are leaders in the manufacturing of advanced delivery drones for commercial usage. Australia is among the most lucrative markets in the Asia Pacific Region. Alphabet's Wing has started the delivery of packages using drones in Australian suburbs in April 2019. Amazon Prime is also conducting trials in the country for the delivery of parcels through drones.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Drone Package Delivery Market

4.2 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Duration

4.3 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Range

4.4 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Faster Delivery

5.2.1.2 Amendments in Regulatory Frameworks to Encourage Drone Package Delivery

5.2.1.3 Increased Use of Low-Cost and Light Payload Drones for Product Delivery By Start-UPS

5.2.1.4 Incorporation of Advanced Sense and Avoid Systems in Aerial Delivery Drones

5.2.1.5 Increasing Demand for Lowering Carbon Emissions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Required Infrastructure to Support Drone Delivery Operations in Emerging Economies

5.2.2.2 Limited Bandwidth and Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drones

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Aerial Delivery Drones That Function Smoothly in Geographically Challenging Areas

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of the Value Chain of Drone Deliveries

5.2.3.3 Incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Ecosystem of Delivery Drones

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safety and Security Issues Related to the Use of Delivery Drones

5.2.4.2 Issues Related to Traffic Management of Delivery Drones

5.2.4.3 Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Aerial Delivery Drones

5.2.4.4 Health Issues Due to Ceaseless Noise From Delivery Drones



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Evolution

6.2.1 Drone Package Delivery

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Fog Computing

6.3.2 Wireless Charging

6.3.3 Automated Ground Control Stations

6.3.4 Computer Vision

6.3.5 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Effective Navigation

6.3.6 Advanced Algorithms and Analytics for Drone Delivery

6.3.7 Machine Learning Powered Analytics

6.3.8 5G Technology

6.3.9 Manufacturing Through 3D Printing

6.3.10 Blockchain

6.3.11 Advanced Battery Technologies

6.3.12 Supply Chain 4.0

6.4 Investment Analysis

6.5 Value Chain Analysis

6.6 Use Cases: Drone Package Delivery

6.6.1 DHL Launches Drone Package Delivery in China

6.6.2 UPS Makes Prescription Deliveries By Drones for Cvs Health Corp.

6.6.3 Fedex Unites With Google Wing for Drone Delivery Testing

6.6.4 Zomato Tested the First Food Delivery By Drone in India

6.6.5 Use of Project Wing of Alphabet to Deliver Food and Medicines in Australia

6.6.6 Regulators Approve Trial Flights of Urban Flight Delivery Systems of Drone Delivery Canada

6.6.7 Ele.Me Starts Food Delivery Using Drones in Shanghai

6.6.8 SF Express Received License to Start Aerial Drone-Based Network for Deliveries Within Pilot Zones of China

6.6.9 Emqopter Delivers Food Parcels in Germany Using Aerial Delivery Drones

6.6.10 Skyways Uav of Airbus Helicopters Conducts Its First Parcel Delivery in Singapore

6.6.11 Zipline Plans to Deliver Medicines in African Region Using Aerial Delivery Drones

6.6.12 Drone Deliveries to King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, North Dakota

6.6.13 Amazon Plans to Transform Parcel Delivery Using Prime Air Delivery Drone

6.6.14 DHL Successfully Completed Trails of Bvlos Medicine Delivery Flights Across Lake Victoria, Tanzania

6.7 Connected Use Cases

6.7.1 Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots Providing Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services for Kroger

6.7.2 Kiwibots Deployed to Carry Out Low-Cost Food Delivery Services in University Campuses in California

6.7.3 Pepsico Delivers Snacks to College Students Using A Fleet of Ground Robots

6.7.4 Fedex Delivers Parcels Using Sameday Delivery Bot

6.7.5 Domino's Using Ground Delivery Robots to Deliver Pizza in New Zealand

6.7.6 Starship Technology Offering Food Deliveries at George Mason University's Fairfax Campus

6.7.7 Jd.Com Started Deliveries Using AI Equipped Ground Robots

6.7.8 Amazon's Scout Ground Robot Delivering Parcels in Washington

6.8 Patent Analysis



7 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drone Package Delivery Platform, By Type

7.2.1 Fixed Wing

7.2.1.1 Zipline Uses Fixed-Wing Drones for Delivering Medical Packages in Rural Areas of Ghana and Rwanda

7.2.2 Multirotor

7.2.2.1 Demand for Easy to Control and Economical Delivery Drones Will Drive the Growth of Multirotor Drones for Package Delivery

7.2.3 Hybrid

7.2.3.1 Amazon.Com, Inc. Launched Its Hybrid Prime Air Delivery Drone Capable of Delivering Packages Weighing Up to 3 Kilograms Within 30 Minutes

7.3 Drone Package Delivery Software, By Application

7.3.1 Route Planning and Optimizing

7.3.1.1 Route Planning and Optimizing Accounts for Maximum Share in Drone Package Delivery Software Market in 2019

7.3.2 Inventory Management

7.3.2.1 Need for Efficiency in Offering Drone Package Delivery Services is Anticipated to Fuel the Market for Inventory Management Software During the Forecast Period

7.3.3 Live Tracking

7.3.3.1 Live Tracking Will Be Used to Locate Drones in Real-Time for Enabling Smooth Drone Package Delivery Services

7.3.4 Fleet Management

7.3.4.1 Successful Drone Delivery of Packages Will Require Sophisticated Fleet Management Solutions

7.3.5 Computer Vision

7.3.5.1 Computer Vision is an AI and Deep Learning-Based Software That Analyzes Drone Operations to Enhance Safety During Package Delivery

7.4 Drone Package Delivery Infrastructure, By Component

7.4.1 Ground Control Stations

7.4.1.1 Ground Control Stations Will Be Used for Applications Such as Remote Monitoring and Route Planning

7.4.2 Charging Stations

7.4.2.1 Charging Pads Or Charging Stations are Used to Charge Delivery Drones to Increase Their Range and Efficiency

7.4.3 Landing Pads

7.4.3.1 Landing Pads to Be Used for Docking Drones

7.4.4 Micro-Fulfillment Centers

7.4.4.1 Amazon has Filed Patents to Develop Mobile Micro-Fulfillment Centers for Package Delivery

7.5 Drone Package Delivery Service, By End Use

7.5.1 Food Delivery

7.5.1.1 Players Such as Domino's and Zomato are Testing Drones for Food Package Delivery

7.5.2 Retail Goods Delivery

7.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Retail Goods Delivered Directly to Customer's Door has Contributed to Drone Package Delivery Market Growth

7.5.3 Postal Delivery

7.5.3.1 Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Singapore are Undertaking Drone Trials to Test the Feasibility and Profitability of Using Them for Postal Delivery

7.5.4 Medical Aids Delivery

7.5.4.1 Demand for Ease in the Access of Medical Supplies and Other Related Products is Driving the Market for Drone Package Delivery in the Medical Aids Delivery Segment

7.5.5 Others



8 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Duration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Short Duration (<30 Minutes)

8.2.1 Government of Maharashtra (India) Partnered With Zipline (US) to Implement Just-In-Time Delivery of Critical and Life-Saving Medicines in Less Than 30 Minutes

8.3 Long Duration (>30 Minutes)

8.3.1 Wingcopter Partnered With Giz and DHL International GmbH to Deliver Medical Packages Via Drone to Ukerewe Island in Lake Victoria



9 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Range

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Short Range (<25 Kilometers)

9.2.1 Rise in Demand for On-Demand Food Delivery is Expected to Grow the Market for Short Range Delivery Drones

9.3 Long Range (>25 Kilometers)

9.3.1 Wingcopter Launched A Delivery Drone Capable of Operating Up to 100 Kilometers



10 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Package Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 <2 Kilograms

10.2.1 Rise in Demand for Instant Delivery of Medical Packages is Anticipated to Fuel the Demand for Delivery Drones That Can Deliver Packages Weighing <2 Kilograms

10.3 2-5 Kilograms

10.3.1 Rise in E-Commerce Orders is Anticipated to Boost Demand for Delivery Drones Carrying Packages Weighing Between 2 & 5 Kilograms During the Forecast Period

10.4 >5 Kilograms

10.4.1 Rising Focus of Delivery Drone OEMs on Developing Drones That Can Carry More Weight is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the >5 Kilograms Segment



11 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Presence of Major Delivery Drone Manufacturers is Increasing the Adoption of Drone Package Delivery Services in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Major Players in Drone Package Delivery, Such as Drone Delivery Canada, are Present in the Country

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Amazon.Com, Inc. Tested Drone Package Delivery in the UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Germany is Exploring the Use of Drones for Package Delivery

11.3.3 Austria

11.3.3.1 Availability of Drone Landing Sites to Ease the Process of Drone Package Delivery Services in the Country

11.3.4 France

11.3.4.1 France has Long-Term Plans for Sustainable Integration of Drones for Package Delivery

11.3.5 Denmark

11.3.5.1 Rise in the Testing of Package Delivery Through Drones Will Grow the Drone Package Delivery Market in Denmark

11.3.6 Switzerland

11.3.6.1 Mercedes Benz Partnered With Matternet, Inc. to Execute Drone Package Delivery in Zurich

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Major Players Such as Jd.Com and Alibaba are Investing Heavily in Drone Package Delivery

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Rautken Started Package Delivery Through Drones in Rural Parts of Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Zomato, Swiggy, and Dunzo to Test Drone Package Delivery in India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.5.1 Alphabet's Wing Started Package Deliveries Using Drones in Australian Suburbs in April 2019

11.4.6 New Zealand

11.4.6.1 Flirtey Launched A New Pizza Delivery Drone in Collaboration With Domino's in the Country

11.4.7 Singapore

11.4.7.1 Airbus's Skyways Successfully Delivered A Parcel By Drone at the National University of Singapore

11.5 Middle East

11.5.1 UAE

11.5.1.1 Skycart Collaborated With Eniverse Technologies (UAE) to Bring Drone Delivery Services to Dubai

11.5.2 Israel

11.5.2.1 Amazon.Com, Inc. Announced Its Intention to Offer Drone Package Delivery Through Amazon Prime Air in Israel By 2020

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Latin America

11.6.1.1 Ifood Conducted the Testing of Drone Delivery of Food Packages in Brazil

11.6.2 Africa

11.6.2.1 Zipline Started A Medical Program in Ghana for the Delivery of Healthcare Supplies By Drones



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.3.1 Winning Imperatives, By Key Players

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Contracts

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Other Developments



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Amazon.Com, Inc.

13.2 Fedex

13.3 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

13.4 Boeing

13.5 DHL International GmbH

13.6 Matternet, Inc.

13.7 Zipline

13.8 Flirtey

13.9 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

13.10 Flytrex

13.11 Workhorse Group Inc.

13.12 Cheetah Logistics Technology

13.13 Wing Aviation LLC

13.14 Airbus S.A.S.

13.15 Skycart Inc.

13.16 Dronescan

13.17 Edronic

13.18 Altitude Angel

13.19 FLI Drone

13.20 Bizzby



