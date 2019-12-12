Copenhagen, 12 December 2019



Copenhagen Airports A/S hereby announces the financial calendar for 2020:

Event Date

Annual accounts 2019 3 March 2020

Annual General Meeting 2020 2 April 2020

Interim report first quarter 2020 18 May 2020

Interim report first half year 2020 11 August 2020

Interim report third quarter 2020 12 November 2020

Attachment