12 December 2019

G4S PLC

FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2020

G4S plc, the world’s leading international security solutions provider, announces its intended financial calendar for 2020:

11 March Preliminary announcement of results to 31 December 2019
Week commencing 6 AprilPublication of Integrated Report and Accounts
May Q1 2020 Trading Update
15 May Annual General Meeting
AugustAnnouncement of half-year results to 30 June 2020
November Q3 2020 Trading Update

                                                                                                           

