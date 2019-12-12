12 December 2019

G4S PLC

FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2020

G4S plc, the world’s leading international security solutions provider, announces its intended financial calendar for 2020:

11 March Preliminary announcement of results to 31 December 2019 Week commencing 6 April Publication of Integrated Report and Accounts May Q1 2020 Trading Update 15 May Annual General Meeting August Announcement of half-year results to 30 June 2020 November Q3 2020 Trading Update

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has around 550,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com

For further enquiries, please contact: Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 963 3189 Media enquiries: Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 7595 523483

LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12