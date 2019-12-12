GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employees of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) in Rockford, Illinois received a welcome surprise last week during the company’s annual Fill the Truck holiday drive for animal welfare. The Pound Bakery, an Illinois-based manufacturer of pet treats, stepped forward to donate $30,000 of goods — enough to fill one of XPO’s 53-ft. tractor-trailers end to end. Fill the Truck raised a record 40,000 pounds of pet food, accessories and cleaning supplies, as well as $2,200 in cash.



Fill the Truck was founded six years ago by XPO truck driver and US Army veteran Donald Rolon. All donations go to local animal shelters and the non-profit Circle of Change, which trains companion dogs for military veterans with brain disorders. The highlight of this year’s drive was a free community event on December 7 hosted by XPO volunteers and their families at The Home Depot in Rockford.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We encourage our employees to take the initiative in finding creative ways to give back. Fill the Truck is a great example of how locally inspired volunteerism has grown into an annual event for the entire community.”

