ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a previous editorial regarding NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB:NMTC), we opined as to how important it was that the Company recorded its first product sale to one of the top 5 hospitals in US News 2019-2020 annual rankings of top hospitals in the US for non-human research applications. As you may recall, NeuroOne sold one of the top 5 hospitals in US News 2019-2020 annual rankings of top hospitals in the US, a device intended to be used to perform recording of brain activity up to 30 days, short term brain tissue stimulation and offer radio frequency tissue ablation properties all within the same device.



We commented in reasonably strong language as to how a purchase from one of the top 5 hospitals in US News 2019-2020 annual rankings of top hospitals in the US helps the layman appreciate the quality of the product offering since most people lack the technical acumen to really asses the Company’s’ innovations. For us, there could be no bigger endorsement.



We were wrong.

Now, the Company has just announced that it believes that its Evo Cortical Electrode is the first cortical electrode to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for a device that uses thin film printed microcircuit technology manufactured using a fully automated photolithographic process.

This news is incredibly important, critical even, as FDA approval could well be a game changer for the Company and its runway to market and its opportunity to help patients suffering from Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, even back pain.

This is tremendous news for a company this size and which has impressively stacked up big name relationships with one of the top 5 hospitals in US News 2019-2020 annual rankings of top hospitals in the US, as well as the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research which collaborated on the Evo Cortical Electrode product line. That’s Mayo as in Mayo Clinic.

Now, the Company can fairly argue that they can be first to approval –and market- in a significant opportunity and that they are surrounding themselves with some of the foremost names in the Life Science industry.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremors and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs.

* The NeuroOne sEEG combination depth and ablation electrode is not currently cleared or approved for human use in the United States or internationally and has not yet been reviewed by FDA nor any international regulatory bodies.

