DAVENPORT, Iowa, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 50 markets, today reported fourth quarter and year to date financial results(1) for the period ended September 29, 2019.



Fourth quarter highlights:(2)(5)

Total digital revenue was $36.2 million and represented 29.3% of our operating revenue.





Digital advertising revenue on a same property basis increased 2.5% in the quarter and represented 41.0% of total advertising revenue.





Revenue at TownNews increased 10.7% in the fourth quarter, excluding the 53rd week of operations in 2018, and revenue over the last twelve months totaled $22.6 million.





Subscription revenue on a same property basis decreased 4.6% in the quarter. Digital only subscribers increased 79.1% and now total 91,000.





Total revenues were $123.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $139.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and the 53rd week of operations last year, total revenue on a same property basis decreased 8.2%.





Net income totaled $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA(3) totaled $31.1 million.

"We made great progress on our digital transformation in 2019, as we saw positive results in digital advertising, continued double-digit growth at TownNews and solid digital-only subscriber growth,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the fourth quarter, total digital revenue, which includes digital advertising, digital subscription revenue and digital services revenue, totaled $36.2 million, or 29.3% of our total operating revenue. Digital advertising revenue comprised more than 40% of our total advertising revenue in the fourth quarter, and print advertising accounted for less than 30% of our total operating revenue. Also, based on third party research, we believe we capture more than twice the industry average in digital market share."

“Digital advertising revenue on a same property basis increased 2.5% in the fourth quarter due to an enhanced focus on local retail accounts and the expansion of our Amplified Agency,” said Mowbray. “Revenue at the Amplified Agency increased 28.6% compared to the prior year.”

“Revenue at TownNews increased 10.7% in the fourth quarter due to gains in market share, product enhancements and the acquisition of GTxcel’s CMS business; consistent with its eight year compounded annual growth rate of 10.9%,” Mowbray said. “We are really excited about the sustained, significant growth at TownNews, and we expect additional growth in 2020.”

“On the cost side, we made significant changes to our business in the fourth quarter that will have a significant impact into 2020,” said Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. “Operating expenses were down 10.6% in the fourth quarter and cash costs(3) on a same property basis were down 8.1%. For the fiscal year, cash costs were down 5.9%, exceeding the upper bound of our previously announced guidance. For 2020, we expect cash costs to be down between 5.5% and 6.5%.”

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights:(2)(5)

Total revenue was $509.9 million in the fiscal year compared to $544.0 million in the prior year. On a same property basis, revenue decreased 6.1%.





Total digital revenue was $144.6 million and increased 4.3% on a same property basis in fiscal year 2019. Digital advertising revenue on a same property basis increased 4.6%, digital-only subscription revenue increased 43.3% and digital services revenue, which is predominantly TownNews, increased 15.8%.





Revenue from the management agreement with BH Media Group totaled $12.6 million, compared to $1.3 million a year ago.





Net income totaled $15.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $121.5 million.





totaled $121.5 million. Debt was reduced $41.2 million in 2019 and leverage, net of cash was 3.6x at September 29, 2019.





Monthly visits to Lee mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites averaged 73.9 million, and page views per visit, one metric we use to monitor engagement, increased 10.2%.

FOURTH QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS (2)(5)



Operating revenue for the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2019 totaled $123.7 million, compared to $139.7 million in the prior year quarter. On a same property basis, revenue decreased 8.2% in the quarter.

Advertising and marketing services revenue decreased 13.1% on a same property basis. The decrease in advertising and marketing services revenue is due to softness in print advertising demand resulting in reduced advertising volume primarily from large retail, big box stores and classifieds. Partially offsetting print declines, digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 2.5% on a same property basis to $24.6 million and represented 41.0% of total advertising revenue.

Subscription revenue decreased 4.6% on a same property basis. Lower paid circulation units were partially offset by strategic pricing programs and premium content and growth in digital only subscribers. Average daily newspaper circulation, including TNI and MNI(4) and digital subscribers, totaled 0.7 million in the current quarter. Sunday circulation totaled 1.0 million. Digital only subscribers increased 79.1% in the quarter and totaled 91,000 at the end of 2019.

Other revenue, which primarily consists of digital services revenue, management agreement revenue, commercial printing revenue and revenue from delivery of third party products, increased 2.3% in the current year quarter. The increase was partially due to growth at TownNews and $2.6 million of management agreement revenue in the current quarter compared to $1.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Total digital revenue, including digital advertising, digital subscriptions and digital services, was $36.2 million for the quarter and represented 29.3% of our total operating revenue.

Operating expenses for the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2019 decreased 10.6%. Cash costs decreased 8.1% on a same property basis. Compensation decreased 9.7%. Newsprint and ink expense decreased 25.9% due to lower prices and lower volumes from print unit declines. Other operating expenses decreased 4.2% primarily driven by lower legacy print costs and offset in part by higher costs associated with growing digital revenue and increases in other cash costs from outsourcing.

Restructuring costs and other totaled $6.0 million and $1.4 million in the 2019 quarter and 2018 quarter, respectively. $3.8 million of the current year quarter expense relates to withdrawals from certain of our multiemployer pension plans.

Including equity in earnings of associated companies, depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, operating income totaled $14.4 million in the current year quarter, compared with $19.1 million a year ago.

Interest expense decreased 13.6%, or $1.8 million, in the current quarter due to lower debt balances. The Company recognized non-operating income of $0.2 million in the current year quarter compared to operating expense of $0.8 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to a change in fair value of stock warrants. The Company recognized $1.2 million of debt refinancing and administrative costs in the current quarter and $1.3 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The vast majority of the debt financing and administrative costs represent amortization of refinancing costs paid in 2014.

Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated for the quarter totaled $0.8 million, compared with income of $4.1 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $31.1 million.

Quarter Ended September 29 September 30 2019 2018 (Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share Data) Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, as reported 819 0.03 4,066 0.07 Adjustments: Warrants fair value adjustment (223 ) 0.01 756 0.01 Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, as adjusted 596 0.01 4,822 0.09

FISCAL YEAR OPERATING RESULTS (2)(5)

Operating revenue for the 52 weeks ended September 29, 2019 totaled $509.9 million compared to $544.0 million for 53 weeks ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the extra week of operations in 2018 and acquisitions, revenue on a same property basis decreased 6.1%.

Advertising and marketing services revenue decreased 12.0% on a same property basis. Partially offsetting print declines, digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 4.6% on a same property basis to $99.4 million and represented 37.9% of total advertising revenue.

Subscription revenue decreased 4.3% on a same property basis. Lower paid circulation units were partially offset by strategic pricing programs and premium content and growth in digital only subscribers.

Other revenue, which consists of digital services, management agreement revenue, commercial printing revenue and revenue from delivery of third party products, increased 26.1% in the current year. The increase was partially due to revenue growth at TownNews and $12.6 million in management agreement revenue compared to $1.3 million in the prior year.

Total digital revenue, including digital advertising, digital subscriptions and digital services, was $144.6 million in 2019 and represented 28.4% of our total operating revenue. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews totaled $22.6 million for the twelve months ended September 29, 2019, a 20.1% increase over the prior year, excluding the extra week in the prior year.

Operating expenses for 2019 decreased 5.4%. Cash costs decreased 5.9% on a same property basis. Compensation decreased 7.8%, primarily as a result of a decrease in the average number of full-time equivalent employees of 10.9%. Due to volume declines, newsprint and ink expense decreased 8.9%. Other operating expenses decreased 3.7%.

Restructuring costs and other, which are primarily severance costs and costs associated with withdrawals from multiemployer pensions, totaled $11.6 million and $5.6 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Including equity in earnings of associated companies, depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, in both years, operating income was $74.7 million in 2019, compared with $85.7 million a year ago.

Interest expense decreased 10.1%, or $5.4 million, in the current year due to lower debt balances. We recognized non-operating income of $0.6 million in the current year compared to non-operating expense of $0.2 million in the prior year due to the change in fair value of stock warrants. In the current fiscal year, $7.2 million of debt financing and administrative costs were expensed compared to $5.3 million in the same period a year ago. Amortization increased as a result of debt repurchases totaling $21.6 million in the 2019 period. The majority of the debt financing and administrative costs are mainly amortization of costs paid as part of our refinancing in 2014.

Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated for the year totaled $14.3 million, compared to income of $45.8 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 52 weeks ended September 29, 2019 was $121.5 million, compared to $131.9 million for the 53 weeks ended September 30, 2018.

The following table summarizes the estimated impact from the 2017 Tax Act as well as the warrant fair value adjustments on income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated and earnings per diluted common share.(3)

Year Ended September 29 September 30 2019 2018 (Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share Data) Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, as reported 14,268 0.25 45,766 0.82 Adjustments: Warrants fair value adjustment (612 ) 0.01 226 — Adjusted income before income tax impacts 13,656 0.24 45,992 0.82 Income tax effect of 2017 Tax Act — — (24,872 ) (0.44 ) Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, as adjusted 13,656 0.24 21,120 0.38

DEBT AND FREE CASH FLOW

As of September 29, 2019, the principal amount of debt was $443.6 million. Debt was reduced $14.9 million in the quarter and $41.2 million in the current year. The principal amount of our debt, net of cash, is 3.6 times our adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months ended September 29, 2019.

At September 29, 2019, including $8.6 million in cash and availability under our revolving facility(4), liquidity totaled $26.3 million. Excluding future excess cash flow payments, there are no required debt principal payments over the next twelve months.

ABOUT LEE



Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 200 weekly and specialty publications serving 50 markets in 20 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average circulation of 0.7 million daily and 1.0 million Sunday, and are estimated to reach almost three million readers in print alone. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; Billings, MT; Bloomington, IL; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS — The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release contains information that may be deemed forward-looking that is based largely on our current expectations, and is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Among such risks, trends and other uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, are:

Our ability to generate cash flows and maintain liquidity sufficient to service our debt;



Our ability to comply with the financial covenants in our credit facilities;



Our ability to refinance our debt as it comes due;



Our ability to manage declining print revenue;



That the warrants issued in our refinancing will not be exercised;



The impact and duration of adverse conditions in certain aspects of the economy affecting our business;



Changes in advertising and subscription demand;



Changes in technology that impact our ability to deliver digital advertising;



Potential changes in newsprint, other commodities and energy costs;



Interest rates;



Labor costs;



Significant cyber security breaches or failure of our information technology systems;



Legislative and regulatory rulings;



Our ability to achieve planned expense reductions;



Our ability to maintain employee and customer relationships;



Our ability to manage increased capital costs;



Our ability to maintain our listing status on the NYSE;



Competition; and



Other risks detailed from time to time in our publicly filed documents.

Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “considers” and similar expressions) generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended (Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share Data) September 29 2019 September 30 2018 Percent Change September 29 2019 September 30 2018 Percent Change Advertising and marketing services 61,282 73,695 (16.8 ) 265,933 303,446 (12.4 ) Subscription 48,726 52,703 (7.5 ) 186,691 195,108 (4.3 ) Other 13,657 13,348 2.3 57,230 45,401 26.1 Total operating revenue 123,665 139,746 (11.5 ) 509,854 543,955 (6.3 ) Operating expenses: Compensation 42,672 49,614 (14.0 ) 182,869 199,164 (8.2 ) Newsprint and ink 4,843 7,028 (31.1 ) 22,237 24,949 (10.9 ) Other operating expenses 47,793 50,824 (6.0 ) 193,709 199,653 (3.0 ) Cash costs 95,308 107,466 (11.3 ) 398,815 423,766 (5.9 ) Total operating revenue less cash costs 28,357 32,280 (12.2 ) 111,039 120,189 (7.6 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,069 7,794 (9.3 ) 29,332 31,766 (7.7 ) Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net 2,676 7,626 (64.9 ) 2,464 6,429 (61.7 ) Restructuring costs and other 6,022 1,400 NM 11,635 5,550 NM Operating expenses 111,075 124,286 (10.6 ) 442,246 467,511 (5.4 ) Equity in earnings of associated companies 1,823 3,679 (50.4 ) 7,121 9,249 (23.0 ) Operating income 14,413 19,139 (24.7 ) 74,729 85,693 (12.8 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (11,232 ) (13,004 ) (13.6 ) (47,488 ) (52,842 ) (10.1 ) Debt financing and administrative costs (1,160 ) (1,251 ) (7.3 ) (7,214 ) (5,311 ) 35.8 Other, net 1,082 115 NM 3,813 3,280 16.3 Non-operating expenses, net (11,310 ) (14,140 ) (20.0 ) (50,889 ) (54,873 ) (7.3 ) Income before income taxes 3,103 4,999 (37.9 ) 23,840 30,820 (22.6 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,758 561 NM 7,931 (16,228 ) NM Net income 1,345 4,438 (69.7 ) 15,909 47,048 (66.2 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (526 ) (372 ) 41.4 (1,641 ) (1,282 ) 28.0 Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated 819 4,066 (79.9 ) 14,268 45,766 (68.8 ) Earnings per common share: Basic 0.01 0.07 (85.7 ) 0.26 0.84 (69.3 ) Diluted 0.01 0.07 (85.7 ) 0.25 0.82 (69.3 )





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure:

13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended (Thousands of Dollars) September 29 2019 September 30 2018 September 29 2019 September 30 2018 Net Income 1,345 4,438 15,909 47,048 Adjusted to exclude Income tax expense (benefit) 1,758 561 7,931 (16,228 ) Non-operating expenses (income), net 11,310 14,848 50,889 54,873 Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI (1,823 ) (3,679 ) (7,121 ) (9,249 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other, net 2,676 7,626 2,464 6,429 Depreciation and amortization 7,069 7,794 29,332 31,766 Restructuring costs and other 6,022 1,400 11,635 5,550 Stock compensation 428 417 1,638 1,857 Add: Ownership share of TNI and MNI EBITDA (50%) 2,325 2,449 8,811 9,883 Adjusted EBITDA 31,110 35,854 121,488 131,929

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(Thousands of Dollars) September 29 2019 September 30 2018 Cash 8,645 5,380 Debt (Principal Amount): 1st Lien Term Loan — 6,303 Notes 363,420 385,000 2nd Lien Term Loan 80,207 93,556 443,627 484,859

SELECTED STATISTICAL INFORMATION

13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended September 29 2019 September 30 2018 September 29 2019 September 30 2018 Capital expenditures (Thousands of Dollars) 2,148 1,744 5,901 6,025 Average common shares - basic (Thousands of Shares) 55,770 55,005 55,565 54,702 Average common shares - diluted (Thousands of Shares) 57,046 56,599 56,884 55,948 Shares outstanding at end of period (Thousands of Shares) 57,646 57,141





