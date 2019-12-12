Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 12 December 2019
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 11/2019

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021

The financial calendar for 2020/2021 has been scheduled as follows:

2020:                          

20.02.2020                    Annual Report 2019

25.03.2020                    Annual General Meeting

19.08.2020                    Interim Report, H1

2021:

23.02.2021                    Annual Report 2020

24.03.2021                    Annual General Meeting

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board 

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

