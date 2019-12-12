Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 12 December 2019

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 11/2019

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021

The financial calendar for 2020/2021 has been scheduled as follows:

2020:

20.02.2020 Annual Report 2019

25.03.2020 Annual General Meeting

19.08.2020 Interim Report, H1

2021:

23.02.2021 Annual Report 2020

24.03.2021 Annual General Meeting

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman of the Board

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

