Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 12 December 2019
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 11/2019
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021
The financial calendar for 2020/2021 has been scheduled as follows:
2020:
20.02.2020 Annual Report 2019
25.03.2020 Annual General Meeting
19.08.2020 Interim Report, H1
2021:
23.02.2021 Annual Report 2020
24.03.2021 Annual General Meeting
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
