The chatbot market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2019 to USD 9.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

The chatbot market is driven by factors, such as advancement in technology coupled with rising customer demands for self-services and 24/7 customer assistance at lower operational costs. However, lack of awareness about the outcomes of the use of chatbot technology with various applications to restrict the growth of the chatbot market.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The chatbot market by component is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed services and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of chatbot software and platforms, which leads to increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services, as these solutions require training due to technical complexities.



Retail and eCommerce vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The chatbot market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce, travel and hospitality, telecom, healthcare and life sciences, and others. The retail and eCommerce segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand to provide customers with seamless omnichannel experience and turn them into regular customers.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as flexible economic conditions, industrialization- and globalization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as expanding digitalization, would support the growth of the chatbot market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The report includes the study of key players offering chatbot solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global chatbot market. Major vendors in the chatbot market are IBM Corporation (US), Nuance Communications (US), Google (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Inbenta Technologies (US), [24]7.ai (US), Chatfuel (US), Avio (Argentina), Botsify (Pakistan), Passage AI (US), Kore.ai (US), KeyReply (Singapore), SmartBots (US), Contus (India), Yellow Messenger (India), CogniCor (US), Conversica (US), Gupshup (US), Kevit (India), and Yekaliva (India). It further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the chatbot market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



6 Chatbot Market, By Component



6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Platform

6.2.1.1 Chatbot Platforms Help Understand the Conversational Data of Intelligent Digital Assistants

6.2.2 Software

6.2.2.1 Growth of AI and ML Technologies to Drive the Demand for Chatbot Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.1.1 Increasing Need to Monitor and Maintain Tool Operations and Reduce Overhead Costs Driving the Demand for Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Growing use of AI and Analytics for Consulting, Deployment, and Support and Maintenance Services to Increase Adoption of Professional Services



7 Chatbot Market, By Technology



7.1 Introduction

7.2 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

7.2.1 Need for Automating Communication to Deliver Seamless Personalized Customer Experience

7.3 Natural Language Processing

7.3.1 Natural Language Processing Offers Self-Service Assistance to Provide Efficiency, Flexibility, and Customer Satisfaction

7.4 Automated Speech Recognition

7.4.1 Growing Need to Recognize Human Voice for Effective Handling of Queries



8 Chatbot Market, By Deployment Model



8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Data Privacy and Security to Accelerate Adoption of On-Premises Chatbot Solutions

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Adoption of Cloud-Based Deployment Model for Chatbot Solutions to Rise in Future



9 Chatbot Market, By Usage



9.1 Introduction

9.2 Websites

9.2.1 Web-Based Chatbots Help Up-Sell and Cross-Sell Products and Services to Drive Additional Revenue

9.3 Contact Centers

9.3.1 Chatbots Improve Customer Experience and Loyalty, Operational Metrics, and Multiple Interaction Channels in Contact Centers

9.4 Social Media

9.4.1 Integration of Chatbots With Social Media Network Platforms Empowers Organizations to Deliver Faster and Personalized Experience to Clients

9.5 Mobile Platform

9.5.1 Chatbots in Mobile Platform Offer Better User Interface and Experience, 24/7 Assistance, and Interactive Experience in Human Language



10 Chatbot Market, By Organization Size



10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.2.1 Ability to Handle Queries in Multiple Languages to Increase Adoption of Chatbots Among Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3.1 Capability to Reduce Time Spent in Repetitive Tasks to Accelerate Adoption of Chatbots



11 Chatbot Market, By Application



11.1 Introduction

11.2 Customer Support

11.2.1 Increasing Organizational Focus Toward Rapid Response to Customer Queries to Pave the Way for Chatbot Adoption Among Various Industry Verticals

11.3 Personal Assistant

11.3.1 Personal Assistants to Become Crucial to Support Basic Applications

11.4 Branding and Advertisement

11.4.1 Increasing Need to Create Brand Awareness to Drive Adoption of Chatbot Solutions

11.5 Customer Engagement and Retention

11.5.1 Growing Need to Deliver Personalized Experience Throughout Customer Journey to Drive Adoption of Customer Engagement and Retention Application

11.6 Data Privacy and Compliance

11.6.1 Need for Safeguarding Customer Data to Create Demand for Compliance Tools

11.7 On-Boarding and Employee Engagement

11.7.1 Use of Chatbots to Enhance Efficiency of Hr Business Function to Drive Adoption of On-Boarding and Employee Engagement Application

11.8 Others



12 Chatbot Market, By Vertical



12.1 Introduction

12.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

12.2.1 Technologies Such as AI and ML to Provide Banking and Financial Industry a Platform for Extended Customer Engagement

12.3 Retail and Ecommerce

12.3.1 Chatbots' Growing use for Retaining Customers, Collecting Feedback, and Driving Sales to Drive Their Adoption in Retail and Ecommerce Vertical

12.4 Healthcare

12.4.1 Chatbots Enable Medical Professionals to Manage Patient Data and Medication, Help During Emergencies, and Provide First AId

12.5 Travel and Hospitality

12.5.1 Chatbots Enable Enhanced Guest or Passenger Services in Travel and Hospitality Vertical

12.6 Media and Entertainment

12.6.1 Multiple Industry-Driven Chatbot Initiatives of Governments to Drive Adoption of Chatbot Solutions in Media and Entertainment Vertical

12.7 Telecommunications

12.7.1 AI-Enabled Chatbots Would Help Improve Contact Center Effectiveness and Increase Roi in the Telecommunications Vertical

12.8 Others



13 Chatbot Market, By Region



13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 United States

13.2.1.1 Growing Integration of AI- and ML-Based Solutions With Chatbots to Enhance Customer Experience Driving Their Demand in the US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Increase in AI Research Activities and Industry Collaborations to Boost the Adoption of Chatbots in Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 United Kingdom

13.3.1.1 Government Support in Terms of Investments and Initiatives to Fuel the Adoption of Chatbots in the UK

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Chatbot Solutions Across Major Verticals to Drive the Market Growth in Germany

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Focus on R&D and Heavy Investments From the Government and Investors to Drive the Growth of Market in France

13.3.4 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Increasing Investments in the AI Landscape to Drive the Adoption of Chatbot Solutions in China

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Rising Intelligent Virtual Agents in the Telecom Vertical to Fuel Adoption of Chatbot Solutions in Japan

13.4.3 India

13.4.3.1 Increase in Investments Among Startups and Push From the Government to Boost the Growth of Chatbot Market in India

13.4.4 Singapore

13.4.4.1 Growing Deployment By Government as Well as Private Organizations to Boost the Growth of Market in Singapore

13.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1 Middle East

13.5.1.1 Government Initiatives and the Growth of AI-Based Startups to Drive the Growth of Chatbot Market in the Middle East

13.5.2 Africa

13.5.2.1 Growing Need to Enhance Customer Service to Drive the Adoption of Chatbots in Africa

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Brazil

13.6.1.1 Emerging Startups in Brazil to Drive the Growth of Market

13.6.2 Mexico

13.6.2.1 Growing Demand for AI-Based Technologies to Fuel the Adoption of Chatbot Solutions in Mexico

13.6.3 Rest of Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape



14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.2.1 Visionary Leaders

14.2.2 Innovators

14.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.2.4 Emerging Companies

14.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.4 Business Strategy Excellence



