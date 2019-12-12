IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan, the leading ticketing solution provider for college athletics, has entered into a relationship with the University of Delaware Athletics. Paciolan will provide Delaware Athletics with a cohesive solution that integrates digital ticketing, marketing and CRM solutions.



Delaware fans will enjoy a customized mobile-centric experience powered by Paciolan. Fans will have the option to purchase mobile tickets, enter venues using their phones, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend. Ticketing will be seamlessly integrated into the Delaware Athletics website which is powered by SIDEARM Sports.

“We are excited to partner with Paciolan in order to elevate our mobile experience and connect with our alumni, fans and community members in a new way,” said Chrissi Rawak, Delaware’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.

As a partner, Delaware Athletics will receive Paciolan’s signature service and support. University staff will be teamed up with a highly-experienced Client Partner and an Ecommerce Operations Specialist who will help with strategic planning, share best practices and consult on the comprehensive use of all Paciolan tools.

Paciolan’s digital team will work closely with UD staff to leverage marketing services such as search, social media, display and video campaigns to acquire new fans and engage existing customers.

Delaware will employ Paciolan’s university-tailored implementation of Salesforce and CRM administrative services to achieve a 360-degree view of its fans. University staff will have instant access to customer information including account data, touch points, ticketing and parking information, transaction history and more. These will be used to provide personalized customer service and engagement. Delaware will also take advantage of Paciolan’s Marketing Automation solution. With this, automated emails featuring dynamic customer information will engage fans before, during and after events.

“We are thrilled to work with the University of Delaware to provide Blue Hens fans with a new standard of excellence,” said Paciolan President and CEO, Kim Damron. “We look forward to partnering with UD to deliver seamless experiences through a variety of technologies and services.”

About Paciolan

Paciolan, a Learfield IMG College solution, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, analytics and mobile solutions with nearly 40 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan’s technology enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 125 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com.

About University of Delaware Athletics & Recreation

The University of Delaware Athletics & Recreation department supports 21 Division I varsity intercollegiate programs. Located in Newark, Del., the Blue Hens are one of only two Division I programs in the First State. Home to 24 national championships, the Blue Hens compete in the Colonial Athletic Association. The football and lacrosse programs play at Delaware Stadium, a 18,000+ seat facility that has ranked in the top-10 nationally among FCS schools in attendance for the past 25 seasons. The Bob Carpenter Center, a 5,000-plus seat arena, plays host to the men’s and women’s basketball team, as well as the volleyball program. The “Bob” hosts hundreds of events each year, including concerts, shows, graduations and much more.

