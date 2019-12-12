Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malware Analysis Market by Component (Solution (Static Analysis and Dynamic Analysis) and Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global malware analysis market size is projected to grow from USD 3 billion in 2019 to USD 11.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 31% from 2019 to 2024.



Major vendors offering malware analysis solutions include Cisco Systems. Inc (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), FireEye (US), Sophos Group (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Qualys (US), McAfee (US). The malware analysis market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

An increase in the number of sophisticated and targeted cyber-attacks faced by organizations is driving the growth of the global malware analysis market



The increasing sophistication of malware attacks, lack in availability of staff, stringent regulations & compliances, lack of centralized view on threats, and a high number of false alerts have contributed to the considerable share in the malware analysis ecosystem.



By deployment, the cloud segment is estimated to hold a larger malware analysis market share than the on-premise segment in 2019



Organizations, nowadays, are migrating their infrastructure to cloud due to its lower cost and features such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency. In cloud deployments, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and capabilities with them, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required. As the cloud system provides users with the ability to execute tasks anywhere, it also makes the system more vulnerable to cyberattacks, and the malware can be spread in these environments more quickly.



However, cloud solutions also make detection faster by scanning all the endpoints and servers that are connected in the system. Organizations suffer from shortages in staff when it comes to maintaining security operations. Cloud platforms also come with other additional services such as support and consulting which are provided by security vendors, managed security service providers, and other vendors who offer malware analysis platform or solutions.



The Asia-Pacific malware analysis market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC comprises a few of the largest economies in the world, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The malware attack landscape in these countries is changing every day, and the number of threats is increasing at an alarming rate. The sophistication in malware attacks faced by these regions is also changing and growing more complex each day. As more and more technologies or complex projects are being taken up, it is also becoming more vulnerable to sophisticated malware attacks.



APAC is an ideal environment for cybercriminals to thrive in, due to the high digital connectivity, contrasted with the low cybersecurity awareness, growing cross-border data transfers, and weak regulations. Due to the increasing number of alerts and threats combined with the comparative shortage in staff, approximately 50% of threats are going undetected. Malware analysis solutions can increase the efficiency of security solutions by responding to low-level incidents without any human assistance.

