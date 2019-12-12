Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) “Veritas Farms” or the “Company”, a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it has signed a lease for a 34,000 square foot product production and distribution facility in Aurora, Colorado.



The new facility is located inside the Majestic Commercenter, a 1,500-acre master planned business park located just 5 miles from Denver International Airport, and will be used for production, warehousing, ecommerce fulfillment and commercial distribution of Veritas Farms' ingestible and topical product lines. The facility will also house additional office and meeting space for the Company.

“This new facility represents an important part of our overall growth strategy moving into 2020,” explained Veritas Farms CEO Alexander Salgado. “When we move in, we will be joining the likes of Amazon, Crate and Barrel, Airbus and other leading corporations in the business park, and the site’s convenient location near the Denver International Airport makes it an important step in the continuation of our overall growth strategy, which focuses on expanding our vertically integrated operations to meet rapidly rising consumer demand.”

Veritas Farms will begin buildout work on the property as soon as possible and hopes to move into the new facility by the end of the 1st Quarter 2020. The expansion of operations follows aggressive customer acquisition campaigns undertaken by The Company, which management believes will support increasing sales during 2020.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM ) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

