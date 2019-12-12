Potsdam, NY, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the generosity of Daniel ’79 and Terese Heintzelman, Clarkson University is offering a new scholarship program for high achieving Cape Cod students. The Heintzelman Scholars Program will provide high school students from the Cape Cod area with a $50,000 scholarship-$12,500 per year, for up to four years of undergraduate study at Clarkson.

“From my own personal experience and professional networks, Clarkson provides a transformative educational experience that changes lives,” said Mr. Heintzelman. “Terese and I want to ensure high school students from our region have access to the same kind of opportunities to ignite their goals in a highly collaborative community committed to each student’s success.”

“Clarkson University educates the next generation of leaders. This generous gift from the Heintzelman family will ensure that continues. Students who participate in the Heintzelman Scholars Program will have the opportunities and hands-on access to build the mindset and practical skillsets that stretch their boundaries,” said President Anthony G. Collins.

To be considered for this scholarship, students must attend a high school in the Cape Cod area, apply to Clarkson University and complete the scholarship application. To learn more about this scholarship or to apply, click here: https://www.clarkson.edu/heintzelman-scholars-program

A member of Clarkson's Board of Trustees, Dan retired from his position as vice chairman of General Electric in 2015 after more than 35 years with the corporation and now serves on several other boards. He and Terese reside in Boston and Cape Cod and are passionate about creating opportunities to make a Clarkson education even more affordable to high achieving students.

