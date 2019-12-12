PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance announced today a new training and certification program for professionals responsible for implementing Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) security in the U.S. The Transportation Security Certified Identification Professional (TSCIP) program is the industry’s only standardized certification program recognizing professionals with knowledge and experience in the use of advanced TWIC identity credentials for access security.



This certification, which is the newest addition to the Alliance suite of training and certification programs, is intended for professionals focused on administering U.S. government-specific security programs that grant access to secure areas of maritime facilities or vessels. TSCIP program dates can be found on the Alliance website, with the next training session scheduled for January 30, 2020. Professionals interested in earning this certification can find more information at https://www.securetechalliance.org/tscip/ .

“Successfully completing this new training and certification program, geared towards our nation’s port operations security personnel, demonstrates to the industry these professionals have the most up-to-date knowledge of TWIC card technology, access control readers, and best practices for securing maritime facilities and vessels. It also emphasizes their commitment to proper security implementation,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The Alliance has long been recognized as a source of education, training and certification of the proper use of secure credentials and advanced access control systems — this program is a continuation of those efforts.”

Professionals participating in the TSCIP program will benefit from:

A comprehensive set of course materials addressing how TWIC works, how public key infrastructure (PKI) is managed within the system and how TWIC credentials interface with the physical access control system (PACS)

Hands-on training that provides real-world set up, testing and configuration of TWIC-enabled access control features

Insight into security benefits and enhancements that TWIC offers to Port Operators, TSA and Coast Guard security monitors

A clear understanding of how TWIC is used in advanced physical access control systems

A look into how TWIC is used in modes with handheld devices and remote systems

Guidelines on how to troubleshoot TWIC operational issues and conduct an acceptance test of installed TWIC readers

The Secure Technology Alliance offers various educational and certification programs for members and non-members. For more information on these programs, visit https://www.securetechalliance.org/activities-education-and-certification-programs/ .

TWEET THIS: .@SecureTechOrg announced a new #TSCIP training & certification program for #TWIC card implementation - get certified today! https://www.securetechalliance.org/tscip/

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .