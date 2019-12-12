Tampa, FL, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Enviro-Serv Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) (“EVSV”) is pleased and extremely excited to announce that as of last week a hugely successful prominent local businessman and hemp farmer has injected capital resources both privately and publicly amounting to an estimated 20% ownership stake in the company. The funding allows Enviro-Serv should it be warranted to commence its previously announced corporate stock buyback program and to fulfill its soon to be released announcement of its 2020 hemp goals and initiatives.



Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO, stated this to the investment public, “Three weeks ago today I met Mr. Jim Reitzner who was introduced to our company from a mutual acquaintance. Mr. Reitzner is a very successful and local prominent businessman and hemp farmer who was very intrigued about the opportunity in investing into Enviro-Serv after meeting with us and viewing our successfully stored and processed 7000 lbs. of hemp biomass. Mr. Reitzner and his group farmed 1.3 acres of hemp last year and did an incredible job with their yield. All parties involved agree that partnering in the 2020 grow season and beyond is a great business plan. Mr. Reitzner’s cash infusion and open market support has put him at an approximate 20% stake holder with Enviro-Serv at the time of this release.”

Trina went on, “Mr. Reitzner has extensive experience in real estate acquisition, management and development. He and his team built the largest manufactured housing community portfolio over a four-state area in and around Wisconsin. Mr. Reitzner has vast experience in managing a publicly traded entity successfully for 24 years that was also in the top 5 ranking in its space. Following that venture Mr. Reitzner spearheaded a team that established a company which in 2017 was acquired by a multi-billion-dollar private investment firm based in San Diego. Since the acquisition Mr. Reitzner has been semi-retired and has experimented with growing hemp on his farm near Fond Du Lac Wisconsin about 25 minutes from our Beaver Dam farming operation. Since first meeting him I have spent many hours with Jim and his wife Sue Ellen planning and strategizing our future here at Enviro-Serv as it pertains to the 2020 hemp & processing initiatives and beyond. Mr. Reitzner is a brilliant businessman and strategist with valuable contacts that reach nationwide and has experience in building, managing and growing a multi-state corporation and the ability in helping find interested partners and ultimately assist our company with potential mergers, sales and acquisitions.”

Trina ended his comments by stating, “I will rely heavily on the knowledge and leadership of Mr. Reitzner to help guide this company in becoming a multi-million dollar cannabis company and intend to utilize all of his resources in helping to create significant shareholder value along the way.”

Mr. Reitzner has these personal comments to state about his involvement, “I believe strongly that Enviro-Serv has the management skills, the platform and the vision to excel in the hemp/cannabis space. With proper capital allocation and our collective involvement, we will be a major force in the National cannabis scene. I look forward to working closely with Mr. Trina in building a management team that will catapult Enviro-Serv and maximize shareholder value.”

