BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced Cerence ARK (AI Reference Kit), a new, turnkey automotive product that enables Chinese automakers to quickly develop, deploy and manage a fully localized automotive voice assistant.



Leveraging Cerence’s deep expertise in Chinese speech recognition and automotive AI, ARK delivers a human-machine interface (HMI) with comprehensive voice-based AI capabilities for all major automotive platforms and operating systems. ARK requires limited customization, which can significantly reduce time to market and deliver fast value. This is critical for automakers and suppliers, who are forced to innovate at unprecedented speed to meet consumer demand for voice assistants and to stay ahead of their competition.

With Cerence ARK, the company has bundled its industry-leading core voice assistant features, including wake-up word, voice biometrics, automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, and text to speech, and delivered them in an open, flexible and fast architecture for minimal development and deployment time. Automakers can create a customized experience for their drivers and passengers, with personalized access to everything from music and navigation to points of interest, news feeds and more, leveraging the system’s ability to learn user preferences over time.

“Cerence ARK is a game-changer that helps automakers drastically reduce their development cycles and speed the timeline to deployment, an increasingly important advantage as consumers continue to demand a rapid pace of innovation,” said Charles Kuai, Corporate SVP & President, Greater China Region, Cerence. “ARK’s flexible design and ability to integrate with a wide variety of platforms and operating systems make it an ideal solution for fast-moving Chinese OEMs as they look to quickly expand into global markets along the Belt and Road.”

Cerence ARK is immediately available to automakers in China, and a version will be available worldwide later in 2020. The solution is offered in three service levels – Lite, Standard and Premium – and comes with three key components – ARK Edge, ARK Client and ARK Cloud. The packaging and deployment options give OEMs and suppliers choice and flexibility, with as much or as little support as needed.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and almost 300 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 857-239-0131

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com