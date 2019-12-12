PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading supplier of optoelectronic devices and micro-optics, today announced that it was twice recognized at a recent industry awards ceremony in China.



II-VI was ranked #1 in the category of “Top 10 competitiveness enterprises in the optical components and auxiliary equipment field of global market in 2019” and ranked #8 in the category of “Top 10 brand competitiveness enterprises in the optical communications field of China market in 2019” at the awards ceremony held during the 2019 (13th) China Optical Communications Development and Competitiveness Forum (ODC 2019) in Shanghai, China.

On November 5, 2018, II-VI inaugurated its Asia Regional Headquarters in Fuzhou, China, to begin a manufacturing expansion of its 5G wavelength-management products in two new buildings with a combined 300,000 square feet of space. II-VI maintains a large manufacturing operations and product development presence in China in the cities of Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Suzhou, and Wuxi.

