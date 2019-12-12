Reference is made to the announcement on 12 December 2019. Sbanken ASA has today issued a NOK 100 million Additional Tier 1 bond with a coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.15 percentage points. In addition the bank has issued a NOK 125 million Subordinated Tier 2 bond with a coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.30 percentage points.

Settlement date for both bonds will be 19 December 2019, and both bond issues will be applied for listing at Nordic ABM.

The transactions are approved by the annual general meeting and the Norwegian FSA.

DNB Markets was sole arranger of the two issues.

Contact details,

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704

Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act