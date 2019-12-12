SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Scientific announced its 6th Annual Emerald Conference will be held February 26 - 29, 2020, at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California. The Emerald Conference is the most advanced technical and comprehensive scientific conference in the cannabis industry.



Emerald Scientific formed the Emerald Conference after identifying a need for a forum in which leading members of the scientific community could collaborate and discuss the advancements in the rapidly evolving cannabis space. This platform for scientists to collaborate in cannabis research and technology draws top scientists in the field and has led to numerous cutting edge projects which continue to shape the industry.

The conference targets researchers, formulation experts, analytical chemists, microbiologists, manufacturers, and innovators.

This year, the classification of presentations by “Industry Segment” as well as by “Interest Areas” aids in assembling an overall matrix of presentations that brings broad coverage in the area of cutting edge Cannabis Science and breakthrough Product Development approaches in our rapidly evolving Industry. The presentations will be aimed at “Medicinal” as well as “Lifestyle” usage and cover routes of administration (inhaled, ingested, and applied) and products utilizing either Hemp or Cannabis as starting materials. This approach reflects the development paradigms embraced by industries such as Biotechnology.

The Interest Areas will focus on:

● Regulatory & Compliance

● Preclinical and Clinical (Translational) Research

● Development of Cannabis (Bulk) Substances

Cultivation and Alternative Strategies for generating starting materials

Extraction and Separation.

● Cannabis Product Development

Formulation and Fill/Finish (stability studies and packaging and labeling)

● Analytical Testing

3rd Party Testing & In-House Analyses

Genomics (PhytoGenetics, Microbial Genetics, and Human Genetic Screening)

Abstract submissions are open. The deadline to submit abstracts is Dec. 18, 2019.

“The complex yet evolving policy landscape has especially attracted the scientific community. As states move to get on the same page in terms of regulation, members of the scientific community are mirroring that through collaboration and forums like this,” said Ken Snoke, Co-Founder, and CEO of Emerald Scientific. “The trend of high attendance at our shows speaks to the demand for a space that celebrates cannabinoid science and allows scientists to share their groundbreaking research. Testing requirements and compliance continue to be of great importance to us as more states implement cannabis programs.” CEO Ken Snoke added, “We are thrilled to announce Confident Cannabis returning as the Title Sponsor for The 6th Annual Emerald Conference.”

The 2nd Annual Emerald Classic Golf Tournament, a charity event, returns this year with Ricca Chemical as the title sponsor. The beneficiary will be the Last Prisoner Project , an organization founded by Steve DeAngelo, Andrew DeAngelo, and Dean Raise. The Last Prisoner Project is committed to redressing the past and continuing harms of unjust cannabis laws and policies through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns.

About Emerald Scientific

Emerald Scientific is the first and only company dedicated to bridging the gap between the scientific equipment and cannabis industries. Emerald Scientific created the “Emerald Test,” which is an inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency test for cannabis testing labs. The test has been used in more than 100 labs across 11 countries. Each year, Emerald also hosts the most advanced, comprehensive and technical event in the cannabis industry, The Emerald Conference. To learn more, please visit www.emeraldscientific.com .

