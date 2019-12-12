SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Canada, a subsidiary of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, has been named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2020, an annual list of organizations with exceptionally positive and engaging environments that inspire and motivate.



Each year, editors at Mediacorp Canada recognize employers that have been judged to demonstrate exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. The competition is open to employers of any size in the private or public sector.

“Being named an employer of choice in one of the largest cities in the Americas is a true accomplishment, and it clearly differentiates Fluidigm in the competition for talent,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO. “While this honor was awarded specifically to our Canadian operations, it reflects our collective efforts globally to make Fluidigm a place where talented people can do the best work of their careers."

“This honor is also validation that both our values as an organization and our commitment to accelerate global research on multiple frontiers of human health are resonating with the best and brightest talent,” Linthwaite said.

Employers under consideration for the honor are graded on the basis of eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the competition’s inception: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social environment; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

Details of the selection process and profiles of companies chosen for 2020 can be found at canadastop100.com/toronto/

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

