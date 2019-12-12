LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier single-source provider of gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions in the gaming industry, today announced that it successfully completed the repricing of the Senior Secured Term Loan under its Credit Agreement dated as of May 9, 2017 (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”). Amendments to the Credit Agreement have reduced the applicable interest rate on the Term Loan to a rate of LIBOR plus 275 basis points with a LIBOR floor of 100 basis points. The maturity of the Term Loan remains May 9, 2024.



Everi is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

