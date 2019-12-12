Beginning today, members subscribing to the TIDAL HiFi tier with compatible Android smartphones or tablets will have access to a growing library of music available in Dolby Atmos from Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIDAL, a global music and entertainment streaming platform dedicated to bringing its members unique and high-quality listening experiences, and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment technology, are introducing a more emotional and authentic way to enjoy the songs you love with Dolby Atmos Music now available on TIDAL HiFi.



Beginning today, members subscribing to the TIDAL HiFi tier with compatible Android smartphones or tablets will have access to a growing library of music available in Dolby Atmos from Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

The current library includes songs from some of the world’s biggest artists such as The Weeknd, Blondie, Ariana Grande and more. TIDAL is working closely with its artist-owners, including JAY-Z, to mix their catalogs in Dolby Atmos – which are expected to become available in 2020.

“TIDAL members have come to expect the highest quality listening experience from our platform, and it is a priority for us to stay at the forefront of innovation,” said Lior Tibon, Chief Operating Officer, TIDAL. “Dolby Atmos will give music fans the ability to enjoy the best possible audio quality.”

“Dolby Atmos is redefining how music is created, allowing artists and fans to experience it like never before,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories. “Together with TIDAL, we are expanding the reach of Dolby Atmos Music by enabling a more immersive way for people around the world to enjoy their favorite songs and albums.”

Dolby Atmos lets listeners connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential – not the way most people hear music today, but a version that pulls you into a song to reveal what was lost with traditional recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, the unleashing of a legendary guitar solo, a massive bass drop that washes over you, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

To enjoy Dolby Atmos Music, TIDAL will automatically default to this experience if a Dolby Atmos mix is available. Tracks will be identified by a “Dolby logo” visual badge as well as through a “Dolby Atmos” identifier that will display once a song is selected. Users can also click on the “Dolby Atmos” menu option under the “Explore” tab on the TIDAL app to explore the library of tracks available in Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos is now available to TIDAL members subscribing to the HiFi tier, which already features HiFi and Master quality audio. To learn more about Dolby Atmos Music or TIDAL HiFi, visit Music.Dolby.com and TIDAL.com/DolbyAtmos.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Dimension, and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

