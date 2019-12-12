BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is pleased to announce the initiation of the Company’s “Smart Decision Charitable Giving Program”, which is being established by partnering with a specific Children’s Charity that has already been identified and contacted by the Company’s executive management team.

Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, commented, “With this step, we are not only supporting a first-rate charitable cause, but we are also driving shareholder value by building a corporate brand that stands for something important, and acquiring public good will, differentiation, and a strong dose of publicity in the process, all through a tax deductible path that will make a positive difference in the lives of many children.”

Management notes that the Company has reviewed a number of different charities and has held meaningful conversations with several prominent children’s causes in recent weeks. It wishes to express that all of these causes were deemed very worthwhile and that the Company plans to expand its contributions over time.

The Company will announce the specific details of this first charitable partnership in the very near future.

Green continued, “All we can say at this moment is that our first partnership is with an extremely worthy cause and a very well-run organization with an excellent reputation. We look forward to getting full details in the hands of our current and prospective shareholders very soon.”

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

