LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TMGI), The Marquie Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life, Inc., will broadcast The 100 Greatest Christmas Hits Of All Time, an award-winning ten hour radio countdown of the 100 best-loved Yuletide classics featuring insightful story-behind-the-song interviews with the stars plus bonus tracks. Hosted by the incomparable, award winning TV game show host and former host on the Music of Your Life radio network, Wink Martindale. The special is produced by Envision Networks and broadcast annually to more than 175 countries around the world. Music of Your Life will broadcast the show on Christmas Eve and again Christmas Day to their AM, FM, and HD radio stations across the United States and on the Internet at musicofyourlife.com.

“Of all the shows I work on throughout the year, this is one of my favorites,” said Wink Martindale, the legendary voice of the show adding, “It’s a joy to have the show broadcast on the Music of Your Life network, a place I called home for so many years!”

Every form of Yuletide evergreen is here, from the good-time gold of Burl Ives’ “Holly Jolly Christmas,” to sentimental songs such as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” the deeply romantic The Carpenters’ “Merry Christmas Darling,” to the fantasy favorites like Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” There are million-sellers and more.

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, said, “Wink is one of the best radio producers and hosts of all time and his voice is so iconic, we’re grateful he continues hosting The 100 Greatest Christmas Hits. The stories behind the music adds another level to Christmas music that you’re not going to find anywhere else. It’s really a terrific show.”

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. (TheMarquieGroup.com) led by former Director of Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Jacquie Carter Angell, is a direct-to-consumer health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acids and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients. All products will feature unique formulations of top-quality ingredients meant to impart skin health that comes from improved amino-acid balance and CBD nutrition.

Products planned for a 2020 launch include the Whim™ line (SimplyWhim.com) of facial skin care serums, a powerful amino acid infused collagen drink and custom blended CBD tinctures each with their own potent puree of nature’s finest fruits, flowers and herbs. Each one is uniquely developed to provide optimal sleep and relaxation, mental focus and clarity or beauty and antioxidant benefits via an array of plant-based ingredients formulated to enhance one's Inner Health and Outer Beauty. The company is currently developing an ad campaign to market the Whim™ products on its nationwide Music of Your Life syndicated radio network.

