– Global design and technology firm will lead multidisciplinary team on major GTA transit infrastructure project –



TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have awarded a contract valued at $4.6B CAD to Mobilinx Hurontario General Partnership (Mobilinx) to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRT) project. IBI Group (TSX:IBG) will lead the design team as part of this significant project, with design work commencing immediately and an anticipated project completion of fall 2024. The Hurontario LRT will provide 18km of rapid transit to the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, offering more transit choices to these growing cities.

“The awarding of the Hurontario LRT contract marks a significant win for the firm, and further raises the profile of our global transit infrastructure practice,” said Scott Stewart, IBI Group CEO. “We are proud to undertake this assignment alongside the other members of the design team and look forward to more successful collaborations together in the future.”

As design lead, IBI Group will now begin to mobilize a multidisciplinary team of infrastructure and facilities disciplines to commence implementation of the design deliverables. Facilitated by the Mobilinx design team, including Morrison Hershfield, Arcadis, Daoust Lestage, Exp and IBI, disciplines include roadway civil and electrical, streetscape, traffic signals, structures and track; as well as architectural, stations and stops, OMSF, mechanical, electrical and structural, and design excellence from a facilities standpoint.

“The IBI team is excited to celebrate this significant win on the three-year anniversary of embarking on our relationship with Mobilinx. The collective efforts of IO, Metrolinx, and their advisors and stakeholders throughout the procurement process have been truly collaborative, and while the financial close of the contract is a significant milestone, we know that the work is now just beginning, and we are ready to embrace it,” said Kaman Pang, IBI Group Design Lead.

With 19 stops and its own dedicated lane, the Hurontario LRT will ensure a fast and convenient ride, and offer connections to the Milton and Lakeshore West GO lines, along with local transit links like MiWay, Brampton Transit, Züm, and the IBI-designed Mississauga Transitway.

Metrolinx and IO are delivering the Hurontario LRT via a public-private partnership (P3) contract. While the LRT will be operated and maintained by Mobilinx, it will remain publicly owned by Metrolinx. For more information on the Hurontario LRT, see the October 21 announcement from IO and Metrolinx.

To connect with an IBI Group professional, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.com or 647-330-4706.

