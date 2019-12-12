Richmond International Airport, Virginia is OMNIQ’s 30 th A irport Site, Joining JFK, La Guardia, LAX, Newark, Dallas/FW, Salt Lake City and Others Using OMNIQ Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: QUESD) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), via its HTS division, announces that it has been awarded a contract to deploy its AI-based ALPR solution at Richmond International Airport in Virginia. With this contract, OMNIQ’s ALPR solutions are now deployed at 30 airports across the United States, comprising more than 500 LPR lanes, along with dozens of mobile license plate inventory vehicles as well as handheld LPR patrol units. OMNIQ’s AI-based solutions are installed at three of the top five airports and ten of the top twenty airports by passenger count in the U.S.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ Corp. commented, "Our selection by Richmond International Airport demonstrates the continued and growing market recognition of our technology’s ability to provide superior accuracy via our unique customized solution for airports, which utilizes LPR sensor data from fixed, mobile and handheld systems. The proven success of our technology has enabled us to establish a leadership position among providers of AI-based parking and security systems.

"Following recent announcements about contracts with LAX and Salt Lake City airports, we are excited about this opportunity to deploy our ALPR systems at another world-class airport in the U.S. assisting millions of passengers to improve their parking experience as well as to future proof airports with the latest technology and revenue control enhancements. We look forward to continuing to leverage our leadership and proven success to win additional airport customers.

"We are thrilled that our partners, resellers, operators and airports themselves have entrusted our solutions, positioning our HTS division as a true market leader in this exciting airport vertical. Airports have traditionally been among the early adopters of the latest LPR-enabled technologies due to the large number of customers served, vehicles parked, the high value of each transaction, and continuous focus on safety, which relies on the ability of security and law enforcement to efficiently monitor and track the real-time airport environment. We believe we have a tremendous opportunity to leverage our technology to capture future opportunities to service this space."

OMNIQ’s ALPR technology is currently successfully deployed in many major airports throughout North America including major airports such as La Guardia (LGA), John F. Kennedy (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Detroit DTW), Tampa (TPA), Sacramento (SMF), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Columbus (CMH), Newark (EWR), Jacksonville (JAX), Washington-Dulles (IAD), New Orleans (MSY), Rochester, NY (ROC), and many more.

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. operates two divisions, HTS Image Processing and Quest Solution. HTS Image Processing is a leading provider of computer vision image processing-based solutions using patented and proprietary AI technology to provide real-time surveillance and monitoring for homeland security, traffic & parking management, law enforcement and access control applications as well as supply chain management.

Quest Solution provides supply chain solutions, specializing in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. The Company’s mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. OMNIQ’s customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food/beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare and chemicals/gas/oil.

