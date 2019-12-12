Minutes of the annual general meeting on 12 December 2019

The report of the Board of Directors and the financial statements presented were adopted by the general meeting today.

The general meeting adopted the proposal from the Board of Directors to pay a dividend of DKK 10,50 per

DKK 20 share.



Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, Hans O. Damgaard, Pernille Fabricius and Søren B. Lauritsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

The general meeting re-elected KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor.

Attachment