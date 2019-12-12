SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- License Global magazine , the leading news publication for the licensed consumer product industry, today released the 2019 edition of “The Influentials” report, which highlights the top 40 people and companies that have forever changed the business of brand extensions, not only fundamentally, but across categories and industries as well. They are the players who have broken the mold, shifted the paradigm, and even broken the rules to positively impact the foundation of how deals are made, business is secured or even shifted the very notion of what is possible. This year, License Global pays tribute to Betty Boop, “Star Wars,” Funko’s Brian Mariotti, Michael Jordan, Netflix, The Coca-Cola Company, Sesame Workshop, MGA Entertainment’s Isaac Larian, and many more. To read the full feature, please visit here .

Global retail sales of licensed merchandise and services grew to $280.3 billion in 2018, a 3.2 percent increase over the $271.6 billion generated in 2017, according the Licensing International Global Licensing Survey . “This year’s report recognizes those that have played an integral role in building this multi-billion-dollar industry,” said Amanda Cioletti, content director, License Global. “We are proud to honor the trailblazers that laid the foundation for those in the business of brand licensing and product extensions, as well as appreciate today’s leaders that continue to shape this evolving landscape.”

The top 40 Disruptors of 2019 include:

Historical

Activision Blizzard

Alan Dorfman

Beatrix Potter

Betty Boop

Bobby Margolis

Dell Furano

Hasbro

Michael Jordan

Mickey Mouse

Perfetti Van Melle

Rovio

Ruth Handler

Sanrio

Sesame Workshop

“Star Wars”

Steven Ekstract

The Coca-Cola Company

“The Simpsons”

Toei Animation

WWE

Modern

Activision Blizzard

Brian Mariotti

BuzzFeed

Drake Sutton-Shearer

Fanatics

Isaac Larian

Line Friends

Marco Hüsges

Maxine Lister

Michelle Phan

Naz Amarchi-Cuevas

Netflix

NFLPA and REP Worldwide

Pocket.watch

Priya Mukhedkar

Rachel Shechtman

Striker Entertainment

The Museum of Modern Art

Vince Klaseus

Will Stewart

