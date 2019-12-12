DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , provider of the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform and customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced that it has been named a Leader in 10 categories in RIS News’ 2020 Software LeaderBoard.



The RIS Software LeaderBoard is an annual report that ranks the “best of the best” in retail technology, based on votes from retailers who use the software. The Software LeaderBoard rankings, conducted by an independent third-party research firm, are regularly referenced by organizations that plan to implement new technology. Retailers can use the report as a guide – comparing their list of prospective software providers to the companies ranking highest in each category – and can move forward with confidence that peers in the industry are satisfied with vendors they may be evaluating.

Tier-one retailers named Symphony RetailAI a 2020 Leader in the following eight categories:

Software Reliability (No. 1)

Ease of Administration & Maintenance (No. 4)

Overall Performance (No. 5)

Technology Innovation (No. 5)

Total Cost of Operations (No. 6)

Quality of Service (No. 6)

Quality of Support (No. 6)

Customer Satisfaction (No. 9)

Additionally, Symphony RetailAI was named a 2020 Leader in Customer Satisfaction in the Grocery Vendors (No. 7) and Large Vendors (No. 9) categories, rounding out the 10 best-of lists in which Symphony RetailAI ranked.

“Our inclusion in this year’s RIS Software LeaderBoard is exciting evidence of our customer promise in action,” said Dr. Pallab Chatterjee, Chairman and CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “We promise to be the easiest company to do business with, provide the best quality and service, and deliver breakthrough AI-enabled innovations, all while driving measurable revenue and margin growth in the first year of the relationship. Retail organizations are transforming their merchandising, promotions activities and supply chains through the power of AI and machine learning, and Symphony RetailAI will continue to develop innovative solutions capable of responding to the market’s ever-changing demands.”

“Each year, our Software LeaderBoard is a must-read for retailers planning for future IT investments, and many retailers look to the report to inform their decisions,” said Joe Skorupa, Editorial Director, RIS News. “We’re pleased to see Symphony RetailAI in the top 10 rankings across a number of technology categories that are strategic to a retailer, and we congratulate the company on this recognition by its customers.”

To view the full 2020 report, along with retailer comments and analysis, visit RIS News ’ website . Symphony RetailAI will demonstrate the success its customers have seen with AI at NRF 2020 Vision: Retail’s Big Show, Jan. 12-14 in NYC in booth #5273 .

