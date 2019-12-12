GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year and GameStop is passing on the incredible savings to shoppers during its annual Game Days holiday sale, beginning Dec. 15 through Dec. 25. See Game Days Ad.



For the next 10 days, customers can take advantage of deep discounts on their favorite video games and collectibles, find last-minute gifts and the perfect stocking stuffers from popular franchises such as Star Wars, Pokémon, Fortnite and many more.

Can’t make it into the store? GameStop invites customers to visit its digital front door at www.GameStop.com where guests can easily find their favorite holiday gift with a fast and seamless checkout experience. All online orders over $35 will receive free shipping, see details here. Customers can also shop online and reserve items with Buy Online and Pick Up At Store at no extra charge.

“We’re approaching the final st­­­retch of the holiday shopping season and we’re helping customers get to the finish line by offering convenience and value through our integrated retail channels and mix of hot gaming and collectible deals,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop.

Below is a sample of exclusive great deals that customers can expect to find on GameStop’s Game Days Sale:

Video Game Consoles:

Nintendo Switch: Receive a free a $30 GameStop gift card (Dec. 15-21 only)

Sony PS4 1TB Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Last of Us: $249.99 ($50 savings)

Xbox One X Limited Edition 1TB Bundle with NBA 2K20 Only @ GameStop: $349.99 ($150 savings)

Receive $50 extra when trading any PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch (Dec. 15-24 only)

Software:

Madden NFL 20/FIFA 20 2-Pack: $39.99 (60% savings)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $44.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: $49.99

Need for Speed Heat: $39.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $19.99 (66% savings)

Up to 50% Off on Nintendo Switch Video Games

Pre-Owned Games: 4 for $10 ($4.99 and under) OR 4 for $20 ($9.99 and under)

Accessories:

Astro A10 – The Legend of Zelda Wired Gaming Headset: $39.99 ($20 savings)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Xbox One Wireless Headset: $84.99

25% Off Select Nintendo Switch Accessories

Up to 40% OFF on PC Performance brands such as Logitech, Corsair and Razer (Gaming Wired Mouse + Gaming Keyboards)

Collectibles:

3 Funko POP! vinyl figures - $25 ($11.99 items)

Buy 2, Get 1 Free T-Shirt

Holiday Sweaters: $15 ($20 savings)

Save 40% on select board games

Save 25% on all Star Wars collectibles, including apparel, board games, plush, etc.

Save 25% on all Pokémon, Nintendo, Fortnite, Nerf, Action Figures, and Plush Toys

Save 40% on all Overwatch collectibles and holiday ornaments

GameStop will be open Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed Dec. 25. Customers can still take advantage of Game Days online deals on Dec. 25 by visiting www.GameStop.com .

To see the full GameStop Game Days ad, please visit www.GameStop.com/GameDays .

