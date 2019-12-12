SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software defined Secure Access solutions and Nozomi Networks , the leader in OT and IoT security, announced an integration that extends the zero trust protection provided by the Pulse Secure Access Suite to industrial IoT, ICS and OT technologies. The joint solution extends the discovery and classification of a vast range of IIoT devices, end-to-end visibility, continuous monitoring and analysis of the OT environment for potential threats and automated network isolation after an Indication of Compromise (IOC).



According to a recent IoT Analytic’s report, 50% of industrial assets in factories will be connected to some form of on-premise or remote data collection system. While IT and OT traditionally operated in two separate worlds, IT/OT convergence is opening up cybersecurity gaps in manufacturing organizations. Many OT systems were never designed for remote or internet access, so connectivity risks were not fully considered. IoT and OT devices are increasingly connected to OT environments, leaving them open to attack because these devices usually don’t come with well-maintained or strong embedded security features.

These factors are making a unified IT/OT cybersecurity solution, like the Pulse Secure and Nozomi Networks integration announced today, a cybersecurity imperative for organizations in the manufacturing, healthcare and critical infrastructure sectors. The joint solution protects OT, ICS and IIoT infrastructure and leverages the Pulse Secure zero trust model to enable organizations to securely bring IIoT devices from their classical OT isolation into the IT realm to increase operational flexibility, reduce time for troubleshooting and improve overall uptime and productivity.

“While the convergence of IT and OT offers benefits of improved efficiencies, it also exposes previously isolated systems to cyber-attacks. As OT devices are connecting beyond their traditional silos, device visibility, understanding and defenses are rising in importance,” said Tony Massimini, senior industry analyst for network security at Frost & Sullivan. “Critical OT, ICS and IIoT systems if left unchecked are often vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which urges security professionals to explore solutions that provide integrated discovery, monitoring, provisioning and threat response. The Nozomi Networks and Pulse Secure solution expands on the foundational capabilities of a Network Access Control (NAC) solution to enable secure, controlled IT/OT connectivity for devices, as well as remote administration and support services.”

Pulse Secure’s open platform approach facilitates integration with IIoT security solutions, like those from Nozomi Networks, and are purpose-built to roll out zero trust environments without impeding user experience or productivity.

“Attackers increasingly use connectivity and IoT device exposures to scan the network for other exploitable targets that provide access to sensitive data or credentials, or enable operational disruption. Pulse Secure’s NAC solution provides the necessary visibility and policy-based access management to ensure appropriate IoT device onboarding, monitoring, segregation and risk mitigation,” said Prakash Mana, vice president of product management at Pulse Secure. “By integrating with Nozomi Networks, we can further extend native operational intelligence, access control and threat response capabilities of IIoT devices operating within OT and ICS environments.”

“As IT and OT networks become more interconnected, the attack surface for cyber threats has expanded and is creating greater risk for the entire organization,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “This integration with the Pulse Secure Access Suite, allows customers to leverage Nozomi Networks solutions to extend Pulse Secure’s zero trust protections across industrial IoT, ICS and OT networks.”

