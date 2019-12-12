PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced it was awarded Best Company Culture and Best CEO by the 2019 Comparably Awards for large companies.



Phenom People ranked among 50 other large companies, including Microsoft, LinkedIn and Apple for Best Company Culture and Best CEO awards. Across both categories, Phenom People was the only Pennsylvania-based organization.

“Culture begins with the people you hire and their behaviors,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder at Phenom People. “To cultivate a highly productive and inclusive company, employers must set out to find talent who is passionate to evolve and want to work for an organization whose purpose aligns with their values. With this being our third consecutive company culture award from Comparably, we live and breathe this philosophy.”

Phenom People’s purpose is to help a billion people find the right job, and cultivating a healthy company culture is critical to making this happen. Phenom People hires best-fit employees based on five core values: curiosity, responsibility, intensity, self-confidence and positive thinking.

Phenom People delivers Talent Experience Management , providing companies with a unified solution for:

Candidate Experience: Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot

Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot Recruiter Experience: CRM, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights

CRM, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights Employee Experience: Internal Mobility, Diversity, Career Pathing, Referrals

Internal Mobility, Diversity, Career Pathing, Referrals Management Experience: Talent Analytics, Succession, Reporting, Forecasting

The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform is built on artificial intelligence (AI), driving personalization, automation and accuracy for candidates, recruiters, employees and management. It eliminates multiple-point solutions, connects with quality candidates and employees through personalized experiences and delivers top talent while driving ROI.

"Phenom People and CEO, Mahe Bayireddi, have been consistently awarded in multiple workplace culture categories over the years, and this year is no exception," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “According to sentiment ratings on Comparably.com, employees continue to praise the organization for its visionary leadership, transparency and people-first focus."

The Comparably Awards were derived from anonymous employee feedback on Comparably.com between November 19, 2018 and November 19, 2019. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

With these two recognitions, Phenom People has received 11 Comparably Awards throughout 2019.

Phenom People is hosting its third annual Talent Experience Conference, IAMPHENOM on March 3-5, 2020 in Philadelphia.

Access the full list for Comparably’s Best Company Culture and Best CEO .

About Phenom People

Phenom People is a global HR technology company with a mission to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com .

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can see how much they should be paid, rate their companies, and find their dream jobs through comprehensive and structured company data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With 10 million ratings on 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and a fast growing SaaS solution for employer branding