SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics card, harnessing the power of the groundbreaking AMD RDNA gaming architecture, up to 8GB of memory and innovative AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition features to unlock the next level of high-performance 1080p gameplay.

The latest addition to the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 series graphics offerings announced in October , the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics card is optimized to deliver high-performance 1080p AAA and esports gaming. Built on industry-leading 7nm process technology, supporting high-bandwidth PCIe® 4.0 technology and available with either 4GB or 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, it provides up to 13 percent faster performance on average in today’s top AAA games than the competition1, and delivers up to 60+ frames-per-second (FPS) in select AAA games3 and up to 90+ FPS in select top esports titles4.

“Today more than 64 percent of gamers play at 1080p5, and they expect high framerates with high-fidelity graphics, low latency and fully immersive gaming experiences,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “We designed the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics card with these gamers in mind, bringing the horsepower and power efficiency of AMD RDNA graphics architecture at an accessible price so gamers everywhere can enjoy blistering framerates and crisp visuals in their favorite titles.”

Delivering incredible performance and power efficiency, the AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics card offers a host of exciting capabilities and AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition features to deliver incredibly fluid and immersive 1080p gaming experiences, including:

AMD RDNA Architecture – Built from the ground up for superior performance, scalability and power efficiency, and designed to power the future of gaming, AMD RDNA gaming architecture provides up to 1.6X higher gaming performance-per-watt than Radeon™ graphics cards based on the prior-generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture 6 .

AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 7 – AMD Radeon Anti-Lag significantly decreases input-to-display response times, including making Overwatch up to 22 percent more responsive 8 and offering a competitive edge in gameplay.

AMD Radeon™ Boost 9 – Delivers up to a 20 percent performance boost during fast-motion gaming scenarios in PUBG by dynamically reducing image resolution, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with little to no perceptible change in image quality 10 .

AMD Radeon™ Image Sharpening (RIS) 11 – Brings crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by upscaling and post-process effects in DirectX ® 9, 11, 12 and Vulkan ® titles. When paired with Radeon™ GPU upscaling, RIS enables sharp visuals and fluid frame rates on high-resolution displays.

AMD FidelityFX – An open-source toolkit for game developers making it easier for them to add high-quality post-process effects that make games look beautiful while offering the optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance. Available on GPUOpen , FidelityFX features Contrast-Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), which draws out detail in low-contrast areas while minimizing artifacts caused by typical image sharpening routines.

Largest gaming display ecosystem12 – With over 900 certified monitors to choose from12, gamers can enjoy stutter-free, tear-free gameplay with AMD Radeon FreeSync ™13 and Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR technology14.

Model Compute Units Stream Processors TFLOPS GDDR6 (GB) Game Clock15 (MHz) Boost Clock16 (MHz) Memory Interface AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT 22 1,408 Up to 5.2 4GB/



8GB 1,717 Up to



1,845 128-bit

AMD Radeon™ Raise the Game Bundle

The new AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics card is eligible for the latest AMD Radeon™ Raise the Game bundle, offering gamers Monster Hunter World: Iceborne™ Master Edition and three months of complimentary access to Xbox Game Pass for PC with the purchase of an AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics card2. Learn more here.

Pricing and Availability

AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics cards are available beginning today from board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX, with an SEP starting at $169 USD.

About AMD

For 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

©2019 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, FreeSync, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only, and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this Press Release are plans only and subject to change.

