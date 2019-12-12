TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKYO–December 12, 2019– NHK WORLD-JAPAN , Japan’s global 24-hour English-language television channel, will become part of DIRECTV’s basic channel lineup on Monday, December 16, 2019. NHK WORLD-JAPAN presents an extensive range of international news and Asian lifestyle programming and is an authoritative information source on Japan and Asia.

“Carriage nationally on channel 322 of DIRECTV is an important milestone for NHK WORLD-JAPAN, and we are very pleased that we will become part of the channel lineup that all viewers will receive,” said Mr. Masaru Shiromoto, president and CEO of Japan International Broadcasting (JIB), the worldwide distributor of NHK WORLD-JAPAN. “By bringing our original and diverse programming to DIRECTV, we will now have the ability to reach even more viewers, making our wide variety of programs more accessible to new audiences. This is especially gratifying given that all eyes will be on Tokyo in 2020.”

“We’re happy to have NHK WORLD-JAPAN on DIRECTV and know that our customers will enjoy the vast array of programming the channel offers,” said Daniel York, chief content officer, AT&T.

Carried throughout the U.S. since 2009, the growth of NHK WORLD-JAPAN has been particularly strong in major U.S. markets. The 24/7 broadcast station reaches viewers through affiliates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle, Denver, Orlando, Charlotte, Baltimore and Salt Lake City. In addition, American viewers are already connecting to NHK WORLD-JAPAN through streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, as well as via a free downloadable app and streaming on the website nhk.jp/world.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN features original television programming from NHK, the country’s only public broadcaster, and delivers a unique and diverse blend of programming featuring hourly live international news from Tokyo and news bureaus around the globe, along with programs on current affairs, lifestyle, culture, food, travel, sports, technology, science, and history, with the Japan and Asian perspective.

Among upcoming programs of note on NHK WORLD-JAPAN is the world broadcast premiere of A Stranger in Shanghai, a new film that views Shanghai, a city in the midst of major turmoil during the Chinese revolution of nearly 100 years ago, through the eyes of one of Japan’s most heralded writers. The film will air as a two-part drama on NHK WORLD-JAPAN on Friday, December 27 (Part 1) and Saturday, December 28 (Part 2), both at 6:10pm EST, with three additional airings on each date (see local television listings for additional air times).

Among a small sample of NHK WORLD-JAPAN programs that will soon be available on DIRECTV are:

NHK NEWSLINE

NHK NEWSLINE delivers the latest happenings from Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. A wide network of correspondents covers breaking news and developing stories, offering a perspective from this corner of the globe. Their team of trusted anchors ties it all together to give viewers a picture of what's happening now, and what's ahead.

GRAND SUMO HIGHLIGHTS

Sumo is one of the most traditional Japanese sports, boasting a history of more than 1,500 years. NHK WORLD-JAPAN offers a sumo highlights show every other month throughout each calendar year. NHK WORLD-JAPAN is the only channel on which viewers can watch SUMO live in English!

DINING WITH THE CHEF

Viewers will learn the basics of Japanese cuisine demonstrated by professionals. Chef Saito provides easy guidance for making authentic dishes, while Chef Rika gives helpful advice on creating quick and stylish cuisine.

CYCLE AROUND JAPAN

This program offers a personal journey around Japan and provides useful information to enjoy the adventure on a bike. Viewers will experience a side of Japan they won't find in guidebooks.

ANIME SUPERNOVA

This is an innovative series presenting the short works of some of today's most imaginative Japanese animators. Each episode features a brief introduction of the animator's production methods and influences.

About NHK WORLD-JAPAN: NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s sole public broadcaster, operating the nation’s largest domestic and international television network. In Japan, NHK broadcasts six TV channels including 4K and 8K along with three radio stations. NHK also transmits two international television channels, NHK WORLD-JAPAN (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD PREMIUM (Japanese, HD, 24/7), as well as international radio services in eighteen languages. NHK WORLD-JAPAN reaches over 380 million households in 160 countries and regions via local satellite and cable TV providers. Online live streaming and VOD

(video-on-demand) services through the free mobile app and the website, give viewers access to NHK WORLD-JAPAN anywhere and anytime. You can also connect through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Presenting an extensive range of Asia-centered programming, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is your window to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. For more details, visit nhk.jp/world .

About Japan International Broadcasting, Inc.: Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB), a subsidiary of NHK, is responsible for the worldwide distribution of the HD English language news/lifestyle channel “NHK WORLD-JAPAN,” as well as the HD Japanese language channel “NHK WORLD PREMIUM.” Currently, the two channels are broadcast around the world on three international plus domestic satellites in their respective markets and reach households, hotels and others via DTH, cable, IPTV, and terrestrial broadcast.

