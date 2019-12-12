BROSSARD, Quebec, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, “the Corporation” or ”We”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today a new partnership agreement with a local firm (the “Partner”) to market DIAGNOS’ AI solutions in Costa Rica.



“After careful consideration, due to its edge technology, unique AI solution, testimonial and scientific evidence, we have concluded that DIAGNOS is the right partner for introducing an integrated screening solution to our local market. There is a captive private health sector wanting the service and the strategy is to show the benefits and signing substantial contracts involving high volume of patients”, said the Partner. “We just performed a successful health campaign and confirmed how outstanding DIAGNOS’ AI platform is. I’m sure we will have a positive impact on thousands of lives”, also said the Partner.

“DIAGNOS continues its effort to make its real-time eye screening AI platform accessible. We estimate having positively impacted more than 155,000 lives in Latin America, by preserving their vision. We strongly believe, due to our Partner’s experience in the health IT field for the last 20 years, that this new collaboration will lead us to important projects in order to benefit more and more people. The references from our results in Mexico, and other countries, support the positive evidence of our high-tech solution in the avoidance of blindness caused by diabetes. In addition to saving substantial costs to the public health budgets, we also generate positive experiences to patients”, said Guillermo Moreno, Vice President at DIAGNOS.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

