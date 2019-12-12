MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colon Cancer Coalition’s Board of Directors and staff are excited to welcome Holly Anderson as executive director. Anderson succeeds Acting Executive Director Chris Evans, who remains Chief Financial Officer. Anderson will oversee the day-to-day operations as well as lead the organization into the next phase of strategic growth and expand patient support efforts.

“I am honored to join the Colon Cancer Coalition’s grassroots movement, the dedicated staff, and volunteers across the country,” says Anderson. “Working in local communities through the Get Your Rear in Gear and other events is an exciting way to make a lasting impact on people’s lives. Increasing screening for the nation’s no. 2 cancer killer, while supporting patients and families, is the heart of this organization and a personal passion.”

Anderson brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience to Colon Cancer Coalition, including 16 years at the National MS Society, 10 years as Upper Midwest Chapter president. She also served on the National MS Society’s Senior Leadership and Management Team developing a community engagement program that was implemented across the country.

“We look forward to the unique perspective and experience Holly brings to the Colon Cancer Coalition,” adds Kirsten Freiborg, board chair for the organization. “We know Holly is the right leader to guide the organization to the next phase.”

About the Colon Cancer Coalition

The Colon Cancer Coalition is based in Minnesota and dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness of colorectal cancer. The organization’s signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® event series are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. In 2019 the Colon Cancer Coalition has granted over $1 million dollars to local communities to build and sustain programs promoting early prevention, screening, as well as patient support efforts for those living with this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of the everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

Attachment

Erin Peterson Colon Cancer Coalition (651) 247-4023 erin@coloncancercoalition.org