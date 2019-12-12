Pune, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Guidewire Market size is projected to reach USD 1,401.0 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Rising incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to be one of the major forces of growth for this market. According to estimates released by the American Heart Association (AHA), a staggering 15.5 million Americans were suffering from coronary heart disease in 2016. These numbers augur good news for the guidewire market as a steady rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders will necessitate the utilization of advanced guidewire technology for quicker diagnosis and delivery of more accurate treatment for these conditions. Moreover, these devices are also crucial in diagnosing gastrointestinal disorders, which will further boost their employment in the healthcare industry.



According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Guidewire Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Coronary Guidewire, Peripheral Guidewire, Urology Guidewire, Neurovascular Guidewire, and Others) By Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Others) By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the value of the market stood at USD 887.6 million in 2018. The report also incorporates a thorough research into the various dynamics, trends, and other factors which will influence the market and enable businesses to take strategic decisions to solidify their position in this market. Apart from this, it also provides an exhaustive overview of the overall industry trends and outlook that will be instrumental in understanding the growth pattern of the market.

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Procedures to Catalyze Growth

One of the primary factors driving the Guidewire Market trends is the demand for minimally invasive procedures for diagnostic purposes, which is gaining ground in healthcare. This is on account of the benefits offered by such procedures. For example, a patient will recover at a faster rate if the incision in her body is small and narrow. This would also minimize the patient’s hospital stay, saving her a good amount of her resources. Technologically advanced guidewires allow for superior lesion access and better visibility, which brings down procedural costs and becomes more pocket-friendly for the patient. The guidewire market stands to gain as a result.

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to Propel the Market in North America

Having generated a revenue of USD 308.2 million in 2018, North America is set to dominate the Guidewire Market share during the forecast period. This will be mainly attributable to variety of favorable conditions including availability of cutting-edge healthcare technology, friendly medical reimbursement policies, and a ready acceptance of modern technology.



The market in Europe will be chiefly driven by growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing number of surgeries. Coupled with these is the high adoption rate of interventional diagnostic methods in Western European countries such as Germany and France, which is further fueling the market in the region.

Emergence of new market players and effective marketing will aid the market in Asia-Pacific, according to the Guidewire Market analysis by Fortune Business Insights. Additionally, the market in this region is poised to gain from the evolving healthcare conditions in India and China and rising healthcare investment in Australia and Japan.

In Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, increasing number of healthcare facilities and organizations will feed market growth in the forecast period.

New Product Launches to Make Competition Exciting

Competitors are looking to consolidate their position in the guidewire market by developing and launching new products and widening their offerings to consumers. Moreover, many players are entering into partnerships to strengthen their hold on the market, accelerating the Guidewire Market revenue.

Key Industry Developments:

May 2019: Olympus Corporation launched the RevoWave Endoscopic Guidewire in the US under the distribution agreement signed by Olympus with the Japan-based Piolax Medical Devices. These guidewires are designed to perform biliary endoscopy, stent placement, and balloon dilation, providing atraumatic biliary cannulation.

January 2018: Cardiovascular Systems entered into a strategic collaboration with OrbusNeich and Integer to broaden its portfolio and enter the peripheral and coronary interventions domain.

List of Prominent Players Covered in the Guidewires Market Research Report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Abbott

Cook Medical

Teleflex Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Merit Medical Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Olympus Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technological advancements in Guidewire Market Key Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions New Product Launched by Key Players Prevalence of Major Cardiovascular Conditions for Key Countries Regulatory Scenarios

Global Guidewire Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Coronary Guidewires Peripheral Guidewires Urology Guidewires Neurovascular Guidewires Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Nitinol Stainless Steel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Coating Coated Non-coated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





