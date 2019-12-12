EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), an international technology distribution channel company (the “Company”), confirmed today that, on December 10, 2019, it received an unsolicited proposal from Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC and North & Webster SSG, LLC (together, the “N&W Group”) to acquire the Company.



Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its advisors, the Board is carefully reviewing the N&W Group’s proposal to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Lifeboat provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Lifeboat holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector.

