NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results and business outlook after the market closes on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be broadcast live over the internet on the Events section of the Company’s website at www.smartgh.com.



Conference Call Details Date: Thursday, December 19, 2019 Time: 1:30pm Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30pm Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in US toll free: +1-866-487-6452 Passcode: 4198684 Webcast: www.smartgh.com

A replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call as follows:

Replay: +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 4198684; or through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com.

About SMART Global Holdings

The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing. SMART operates in three primary product areas: specialty memory products, Brazil products and specialty compute and storage solutions.

See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.com, www.smartembedded.com, www.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com for more information.

