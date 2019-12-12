FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Solutions , the leading provider of cloud-based product development solutions for high tech, consumer electronics, and medical device industries, is proud to announce it is a recipient of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Green Supply Chain Award for 2019.



This year’s 12th-annual award recognizes Arena’s product lifecycle management (PLM) solution as utilized by NEXTracker , one of the fastest-growing cleantech companies in solar equipment technology today. Rapid growth, coupled with the need to collaborate with a global team, drove NEXTracker to modify its product development practices. Arena’s cloud-based PLM solution provided a more effective way to manage product information between more than 300 internal team members and more than 200 supplier partners. NEXTracker automated their approval processes and improved tracking and overall accountability. Their results included cutting review and approval cycle times by nearly 60 percent and accelerating product introductions by 25 percent.

“Using Arena PLM to centralize product information and automate design and development processes has accelerated innovation,” said Ratana Lee, NPI Archivist for NEXTracker. “Arena has changed the way we design and get products to market. It is the well-oiled machine that complex, global product companies need to run their business. We have a much faster and transparent process that allows for better visibility to identify where obstacles lie and helps us become even more efficient.”

“We extend our congratulations to this year’s award recipients and their commitment to green initiatives,” said John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The entries serve as best-in-class examples for other companies to model and create value for their supply chains.”

“We are honored to receive this Green Supply Chain Award and proud to provide our customers with effective supply chain collaboration that minimizes cost, inventory, and service requirements while improving quality, speed, and sustainability,” said Craig Livingston, CEO for Arena Solutions.

About Arena Solutions

Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. The Arena product realization platform unifies product lifecycle (PLM), quality (QMS), and requirements management, allowing every participant throughout the product design and manufacturing process to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.sdcexec.com.