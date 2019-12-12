Beter Bed Holding N.V. announces that the Supervisory Board decided, after careful consideration, to release Mr Hugo van den Ochtend from his duties and responsibilities as CFO.



﻿Ms Gabrielle Reijnen is appointed as the company’s CFO, effective immediately. Gabrielle has already been involved in Beter Bed Holding as a member of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Audit Committee since 25 April 2019. In order to avoid conflict of interest she will step down as Supervisory Director. Her role as Chair of the Audit Committee will be taken over by Supervisory Director Mr Pieter Boone. The new composition of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding including their roles will be shortly available on www.beterbedholding.com.



Bart Karis, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding, comments:

“I would like to thank Hugo for his contribution to Beter Bed Holding and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours. Looking ahead I trust that Gabrielle’s remarkable financial expertise will provide the company with a firm leader to ensure seamless continuity in guiding the strategic initiatives of the company going forward creating sustainable value for the company and its stakeholders.”



Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation’s aim is to do this through its international retail brands, through its own wholesaler operation DBC International and, at an increasingly relevant share, through Digital channels.



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



